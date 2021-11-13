“Staged suicide”, a shocking reason – Libero Quotidiano





They searched for him for days between the depths of Lake Maggiore. Sebastiano Bianchi, wing of the Legnano Knights, however, is alive. The 29-year-old player has returned home. “I felt the need to take a break,” he said justifying himself. Many feared that he had committed suicide. In fact, his brother wrote on Facebook: “The most likely thing is that he decided to take his own life. Just before making that gesture, or at least disappearing into thin air – he added – it was with a person who arrived by car. right where Seba left his. I don’t know if this person materially helped my brother, I don’t care. I’d just like to tell you to get in touch with me “, the message posted on the social network.





After that also the appeal of teammates through Who saw it. “We are your family, your place in the locker room he is there and we just want him to come back. “But then the good news:” During the night the best news we had hoped to give for hours arrived: Sebastiano Bianchi is back home – we read on the basketball club website -. Psychologically disoriented and scared, he spontaneously returned after hearing the team’s call as well. Today we have achieved one of the most important victories ever. “





Bianchi it turned out he spent two days with a foreign friend and together they had also transferred the weights and ropes taken from the home gym from one car to another, to make the suicide hypothesis more credible. “He is alive – added his brother Mattia -. Obviously the joy is immense and obscures any other feeling and concern for the future”, reveals the Newspaper. What is certain is that now the athlete still risks a complaint due to a procured alarm.