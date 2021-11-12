stages and dates of the pink race from Budapest to Verona. Passing through Sicily and Mortirolo- Corriere.it

from Marco Bonarrigo

Departure from Budapest on May 6th and arrival in Verona on May 29th: 3410 km and 51,000 meters in altitude, Italy traversed from South to North, epic climbs

VERONA The Giro is ready, Italy too. Even if it starts from Hungary (three stages, from 6 to 8 May), the 105 Giro d’Italia will be one of the most inclusive ever: we will start again from Avola, in the extreme south of Sicily, and go up the peninsula bathing in the Tyrrhenian Sea. and in the Adriatic, riding the Apennines and crossing the entire Alpine arc, from west to east. Apart from Sardinia and Puglia, Lazio and Tuscany (touched), there is no region that from 6 to 29 May will not be touched by the pink race. Additional bonus: big cities like Catania, Naples, Turin, Genoa (Milan skips a shift), places of arrival of never banal stages. The price to pay (the public will gladly pay it, some runners less) is that of the Giro (word of the patron Mauro Vegni) harder in the last 60 years: 3,410 km with 51,000 meters of elevation gain and many transfers.

On the square of the Sapienza Refuge, in the shadow of Etna, arrival of the 4th stage, the ranking will already be fragmented; at the finish line of 8, on the grim Blockhaus (exceeded 5,000 meters in altitude) the missing will be counted. Not a half-measures Giro or overly conservative strategies: the sprinters will be welcome and honored (6 fractions for them) but the successes will have to conquer them (from the first, at the Royal Castle of Visegrd) fighting against fatigue, pitfalls and maximum time. We come from two editions that have offered great sporting and public results – said Urbano Cairo, president of RCS MediaGroup – despite the difficult period: this race loved on five continents. The next Giro will be one of the hardest in recent years and will make our journey unique once again. For me, organizing it is a dream.

The gems of 2022 are the Naples stage with the final circuit between Bacoli and Monte di Procida, an experiment in the cycling and peaceful invasion of the Campania metropolis, the arrivals of Genoa (from Monte Becco) and Turin (from Superga) while those of Cogne , Lavarone and the Castelmonte Sanctuary in Friuli, are operations of recovery of hard, unrecognized and beautiful ascents.

Two totem climbs: Mortirolo and Fedaia on the eve of the final time trial, after a classic ride between San Pellegrino and Pordoi. The arrival of the Valpolicella time trial in the Arena of Verona was the best possible scenographic setting for the grand finale yesterday, Mayor Federico Sboarina and the governor of Veneto, Luca Zaia, said in one voice. Mauro Vegni explains that the route will alternate with new mountains that have made history such as Santa Cristina, Mortirolo, Pordoi and Fedaia in the two key stages of Aprica and Marmolada.

In a few weeks we will know which big players will be starting from Budapest. This year the Giro and the Tour are more distant than in 2021 but aiming for the double is impossible: those who will come to the Giro will make a choice of field and heart. All except Pippo Ganna, who would aim to land in Sicily in the squad like two years ago, thanks to the time trial in Budapest, to head for the yellow jersey a month later in the Copenhagen prologue.