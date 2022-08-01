Stagflation, the nightmare scenario that the Biden government fears most before the elections

WASHINGTON.- The latest data from the US economy have brought back a word buried in the 70s: “stagflation”, a corrosive combination of high inflation and anemic economic activity. “Biden stagflation is coming,” headlined a newspaper editorial this week The Wall Street Journal. The White House insists that the economy is not in a crisis, but simply in a “transition” after the strong recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The most disturbing fact was the fall suffered in the second quarter of the GDP, the second consecutive quarterly decline, a commonly accepted definition of recession. That brake, combined with annual inflation close to 10%, the ghost of the crisis suffered by the United States at the end of the 70s was resurrectedthe last time the world faced a combination of rising costs of living and declining activity.

Gasoline prices helped trigger inflation

That scenario is a nightmare for the White House of Joe Biden and the Democrats, who will put at stake in the upcoming legislative elections in November the meager control they have in both houses of Congress. Republicans have used the latest economic data to attack the Democratic administration.

Given the murky picture painted by the GDP and inflation data, the White House chose to look at the glass as half full and tried to draw attention to the indicators that are still positive: Unemployment at 3.6%, increased employment and higher wages, growth in exports and consumption, which remains strong, despite everything, although it has slowed down. Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellensaid that a “widespread weakening of the economy” was not in sight.

“That’s not what we’re seeing right now when you look at the economy. Job creation continues, household finances remain strong, consumers spend and businesses grow,” Yellen described, adding that the economy was “transitioning to a more stable and sustainable growth”.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) was much less optimistic this week when presenting its latest projections for the global economy. The Chief Economist of the IMF, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, said the outlook “tilts overwhelmingly to the downside”and that in the worst scenario that the Fund’s economists can foresee, the United States and Europe “experience growth close to zero next year, with collateral effects for the rest of the world.”

Gourinchas listed among the risks a resurgence of the war in Ukraine that leads Russia to cut gas supplies to Europe, “stubbornly high” inflation, and much harsher financial conditions due to the synchronized tightening that the most central banks have orchestrated. powerful on the planet. Growth would slow below two percent, something that only happened in the 1970s and early 1980s, after the global financial crisis and during the coronavirus pandemic.

FILE – Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

The Chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, maintained like Yellen that the economy is not in recession. Powell was also confident that the Fed could steer the country to the best possible scenario: a drop in inflation with an economic slowdown, a scenario of “soft landing”.

The risk for the US central bank is to lower inflation at the cost of a “hard landing”, i.e. a recessionor, even worse, a scenario in which inflation remains high and the economy still suffers a blow, a clear scenario of stagflation.

“We’re not trying to have a recession. And we don’t think we have to. We believe there is a path for us to reduce inflation while maintaining a strong labor market.”, Powell said this week in his traditional press conference, after the Fed announced a new rise in the interest rate.

Powell rejected the idea of ​​a recession because he said there were “too many areas of the economy that are doing too well.” The Fed chief cited the strength of the labor market, which continues to create hundreds of thousands of jobs per monthand recalled that growth “was extraordinarily high last year.”

Joe Biden at the White House. Press/Contact/Yuri Gripas – Pool via CNP

“It doesn’t make sense for the economy to be in a recession with this kind of thing going on. So I don’t think the US economy is in a recession right now,” he ruled.

All in all, the duality shown by the US economy has given ammunition to the Republicans, who crush the Biden government whenever they can with record gasoline prices or the drop in gross product.

Biden’s popularity is at a low, and the economy today appears to be an Achilles’ heel for the Democrats, who will put their majority in both houses of Congress at stake in the legislative elections next November. The United States will go to those elections with the highest inflation in the last 40 years, and an economy that moves with much less agility.