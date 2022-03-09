Stagflation, what is it and what could happen? The worst scenario for the GDP- Corriere.it

The fear on the markets – which it is no coincidence that they continue to collapse on the stock market – is that of a scenario of twisting: high inflation and low or even stagnant growth at the same time. In jargon, stagflation. Central bankers, economists, analysts and market participants are now speaking openly about it. The rush in oil and gas prices and the increase in raw materials – caused by the lack of supplies from Russia and Ukraine of essential elements for the industry up to rare earths, from foodstuffs to fertilizers – are impacting on entire economic system, starting with the European one. A dramatic phenomenon already experienced in the 1970s after the oil shock that skyrocketed the prices of hydrocarbons and raw materials and gave rise to a generalized increase in prices while real wages lost purchasing power. And if the US and the European Union close the import of oil and gas from Russia – as the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Sunday 6 March – then the squeeze on the world economy could be felt even more.

Inflation estimates All prices that will impact inflation: for the euro area, the Bloomberg consensus estimates the increase in prices in 2022 at 4.2% and for the USA at 5.2%. In the Eurozone, inflation rose to 5.8% in February and 5-year Euro area inflation expectations (a parameter very much observed by operators) to 2.27%, at the maximum since 2013. In the US, the same parameter at 2.54 %, close to the maximum since 2014, highlights Antonio Cesarano, Intermonte’s chief global strategist.

The expectations on the moves of the ECB A race that does not seem to stop. Just a week ago it was the governor of the Bank of Portugal, Mario Centeno (who is also a member of the ECB) who evoked the worst scenario, albeit to exclude it: I am convinced that the traction of growth will prevail but a scenario close to stagflation is not excluded from the possibilities. that we will be able to face. The war in Ukraine had started a day ago. Now the picture is darker and for this reason the eyes of the market are all on the ECB meeting on Thursday. According to many observers, the tightening on monetary policy will be slowed as European politicians have been completely taken aback by the war in Ukraine and will be reluctant to make final decisions before a resolution is glimpsed, Algebris analysts write. The pace of asset purchases at 40 billion euros per month could therefore be confirmed. The risks of a reduction in growth in the Eurozone will lead the ECB not to want to impose further stress on the system by withdrawing liquidity at this time, concludes Algebris.

First in Europe, then in the USA The risk of stagflation began at the end of last summer, comments Cesarano. The war has accelerated a process of slowflation, that is, of slower growth and at the same time with more inflation, than what could have happened in the first quarter. Between raw materials, oil, agricultural components, fertilizers, we realized that Russia is important for our economy. Central banks must first intervene. Here, the ECB has a dilemma: cure inflation and therefore raise rates, or cure growth and therefore leave rates low and help the economy. Today, the supply of oil and raw materials has gone mad for war-related issues, and therefore in my opinion in the end the ECB will favor the aim of growth. Then it will be up to governments to intervene on expensive bills, perhaps by extending the terms of suspension of the stability pact. It will be discussed on 10-11 March at the summit of EU heads of state and government. For Cesarano it will not only be a European phenomenon but will also arrive in the US: The United States has a few months’ advantage over the euro area. On Thursday we will have an update on February inflation, expected at 7.8-7.9% while gasoline has exceeded 4 dollars a gallon, the highest since 2008: even in the US, the war has amplified and accelerated an already existing phenomenon, given that there is talk of stopping the import of Russian oil, about 600,000 barrels a day, or 7% of the total US oil imports. The Fed has said it will start raising rates and reducing its balance sheet but will have to stop at some point as stagflation will have come to them as well.

Estimates on lower growth The French investment company Carmignac measures the impact of a stagflation scenario: the war in Ukraine could have a negative impact on European economic growth between 0.5% and 2%, with an effect on inflation between + 1.1% and + 1.7% on an annual basis. For the United States, the impact would be smaller, with a contraction in growth between 0.2% and 0.5% and an effect on prices between + 0.7% and + 1.2% depending on the severity of the scenarios. . War and sanctions lead to a risk of stagflation – high inflation associated with an economic slowdown. The shortage of available raw materials could lead to severe imbalances in the supply chain, with serious repercussions on growth and a concomitant effect of price increases. The world economy – Carmignac continues – must face a triple shock: The first concerns international trade, with profound repercussions on the energy sector but also on basic food products, metals, fertilizers and air freight transport. The second linked to the uncertainty due to the collapse of the geopolitical order that arose after the Cold War with the risk of escalation and the third of a financial nature, with the potential default of Russian and Ukrainian companies and organizations and the risk of a domino effect on other countries.

