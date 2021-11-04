staggering collections in the second quarter thanks to FIFA 22 and Apex Legends – Nerd4.life

Electronic Arts in his latest report he shared the financial data relating to fiscal second quarter of 2021, which ended on September 30, which recorded dizzying numbers, so much so that it is the second best Q2 in the history of the company. All thanks to the excellent results of FIFA and Apex Legends.

Specifically in the second quarter from the current fiscal year EA posted net revenues of $ 1.82 billion, including $ 617 million from game sales and $ 1.2 billion from live service platforms.

According to data reported by EA, the growth on an annual basis was driven by FIFA, both the sales of the full game and the earnings inherent in the “live service” component (read FIFA Ultimate Team), and by Apex Legends.

In particular, FIFA 22 has sold 14% more copies than FIFA 21 in the first three weeks of publication. The total number of players of the games EA Sports in the first six months of the fiscal year overall it is approximately 100 million.

FIFA 22, the key figures of the Q2 of 2021

“This was the second best quarter ever in Electronic Arts history, with more players around the world joining and enjoying our franchises, new games and live services. Thanks to our talented teams, we are thrilled to deliver more. extraordinary experiences during the holiday season and connecting hundreds of millions of players around the world with our games EA Sports, Apex Legends, Battlefield 2042 and more. “says CEO Andrew Wilson.

The EA report also confirms the importance of digital delivery for the company: 62% of copies sold in the second quarter of 2021 are digital, whereas in the same period last year they were 56%, thus marking a further increase.

The Apex Legends season 9 and 10 have set new active user records since Season 1. In the last quarter it was one of the most watched games on Twitch, with over 130 million hours of Season 10 content viewed, 40% more than Season 9.

There Battlefield 2042 beta it has been played by over 7.7 million players worldwide, of which 3.3 million are already in the early access phase. It is currently the busiest beta ever for EA. Excellent results also for Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes which has exceeded 100 million players since its launch.