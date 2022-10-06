Stairway to Hell is a well-balanced haunting film

Ladder to hell It begins with the arrival of a family made up of parents, a boy and a young woman. This last one shows little desire to live in that new place that is gigantic and seems to have all the comforts that these people may need, including a playroom that surprises little Steven who is enthusiastic about his family’s new home.

From the beginning we can say that the music of the film accompanies generating an uncomfortable atmosphere especially in one of the key scenes where Ellie, the young woman who is upset, must go down a staircase to a basement where apparently something or someone is waiting for her. Of course, the circumstances raised in the film force Ellie to go downstairs and while she is having a phone conversation with her mother something happens.

Keira tells her daughter to count each of the steps, which are ten in total, then her daughter begins the count with some nervousness in a sequence that manages to unsettle when she passes the tenth number and continues counting. That is the last moment we see this character in the film since he mysteriously disappears and his mother knows that something is very wrong.

What would you do to save your family?

The film depends a lot on the performance of the actress Elisha Cuthbert, who plays Keira, the mother of the family and the woman who conducts an investigation into the origins of the house in which they are living, thus discovering a mysterious mathematical equation that holds the key to recovering her daughter from a place full of evil. The actress does a great job!

Another point in favor of the film is how the plot mixes science with mythology, something rarely seen in a film with the tone of Ladder to hell. Usually the threat is 100% paranormal but in this case a man of science has a lot to do with what this family is living in a house that ultimately becomes a death trap for this group of people.

Ladder to hell he doesn’t reveal much during much of the plot development. Keira must put together the pieces of Ellie’s mysterious disappearance and the audience follows each step that this desperate mother takes, discovering what really happened to her daughter and if there is a way to bring her back from wherever she is. she’s trapped The answer to that question is key in the horror story proposed by this film.

The film stars Elisha Cuthbert as Keira Woods, Eoin Macken as Brian Woods, Abby Fitz as Ellie Woods, Dylan Fitzmaurice Brady as Steven Woods, Tara Lee as Erica, and Aaron Monaghan as Dr. Fournet, among others. The film is written and directed by Brendan Muldowney and will hit theaters around the world October 6.