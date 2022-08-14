“Stairway to Hell”, long-awaited horror film arrives in Chilean theaters

“Stairway to Hell”, long-awaited feature film by Irishman Brendan Muldowney (“Love Eternal”, “The ten steps” and “Savage”), will be released on Thursday, August 4 in Chilean cinemas.

About a week after the Woods family moved into the Xaos House, their daughter Ellie goes missing during a power outage. The strange thing is that she was on the phone with her mother Keira at the time, counting the ten steps to the basement to find the fuse box.

Frustrated by the lack of clues, Keira investigates and discovers strange symbols carved into the walls. After a series of terrifying supernatural experiences, she comes to the conclusion that the house took Ellie.

She discovers that a physicist and occultist named John Fetherston, who was obsessed with finding the 11th dimension, built the house and carved sinister equations into the 10 steps leading to the basement.

Ultimately, he must fight the oldest evil in the universe or lose the souls of his family forever.

“I wanted to try something new and I turned to Irish mythology”

The cast of the film is headed by Elisha Cuthbert, known for playing Kim Bauer in the series “24”, Danielle in the comedy “The Girl Next Door” and Carly Jones in the remake of “House of Wax”. It also has Eoin Macken, who has acted in films such as “Resident Evil”, “Close”, “Killing Jesus” and “Centurion”.

The tape was filmed during quarantine. “We started preparing the film during the third lockdown in Ireland and we had to stop for a while,” Muldowney said. “Then, the conditions on the set, with quarantine, tests, masks, I couldn’t do live casting. But it was also an opportunity. We shot in November, and therefore we were able to shoot with the proper night light.”

The tension is installed from the first seconds when the camera invites us to a walk through the corridors of an old mansion. In the car, before getting in, teenager Ellie (Abby Fitz) tells her mother Keira (Elisha Cuthbert) that she doesn’t want to live there. She will find her right when we see the antique ornaments and menacing portraits that hang on the walls. At the end of the corridor, a mysterious door will hide a terrifying basement.

We will delve into the dark history that the house carries. A cluster of curses that will take the domestic problem to supernatural territories. “Stairway to Hell”, based on the short film “The Ten Steps”, by Muldowney himself, is a great opportunity for lovers of horror movies and paranormal suspense. A horror film built with a wide spiritual baggage.

“I had to invent a mythology and started with Judaism and Christianity, where you don’t really have much more than heaven and hell,” the director opined. “I wanted to try something new and I turned to Irish mythology, and finally ended up with the Hokum concept.”

Original title: Cellar

With: Elisha Cuthbert, Eoin Macken, Dylan Fitzmaurice Brady, Abby Fitz, Aaron Monaghan, Andrew Bennett, Tara Lee, Michael-David McKernan, Marie Mullen, Amy Conroy

Director: brendan muldowney

Country: Ireland

Year: 2022

Release date: August 4, 2022

Duration: 94 minutes

Distributor: B.F. Distribution