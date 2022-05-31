Stairway to Hell: Preview of the supernatural thriller directed by Brendan Muldowney





bf Distrution has released the trailer for “Stairs to Hell,” the new film by Brendan Muldowney, starring Elisha Cuthbert, and opens on August 4 in Argentine theaters.

By @mauvais1

This is the fourth film by the Irish director, whose last film, “Pilgrimage” from 2017, did not reach Argentine theaters – being the best of his production starring Tom Holland and Richard Armitage -, but we will have the opportunity to see “The Cellar” or “Stairway to Hell” as it will be known in these lands.

According to the director; “The film is based on a successful short film called The Ten Steps that I made in 2004 and which won multiple awards on the festival circuit at the time. Many years later, I finally found a way to adapt the story into a feature film. The short film is still there, but it is a starting point for the new story. His influences are rooted in classics; he also has great respect for J-Horror (Japanese horror) and K-Horror (Korean horror) movies and isn’t afraid to pay homage to a pulp classic like Final Destination. I hope that bringing all of these influences together will create a broad genre, enjoyable cinematic experience for audiences of all ages.”.

What would you do if your daughter disappeared inside your own house?

That is the question that the film asks when establishing the main conflict. It is that the daughter of Keira Woods (Elisha Cuthbert) mysteriously disappears in the basement of her new house. She soon discovers that there is an ancient and powerful entity controlling her home that she will have to face or risk losing her family’s soul forever.

The cast is led by Elisha Cuthbertand complete it; Eoin Macken, Dylan Fitzmaurice Brady, Abby Fitz, Aaron Monaghan, Andrew Bennett, Tara Lee, Michael-David McKernan, Marie Mullen Y Amy Conroy.

I like this: I like it Charging…

Related