Entertainment

Stairway to Hell: Today’s recommendation on the movie billboard is “Stairway to Hell”

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 1 1 minute read


Those lovers of horror movies, this week at the movie premieres you will find the movie Ladder to helldirected by Brendan Muldowney and starring Elisha Cuthbert.

Ladder to hell. SPECIAL/HEART FILMS.

The plot is about family Woods, which moves to Xaos House. A week after moving into this new home, Elliethe eldest daughter disappears during a power outage.

His mother, Keirafrustrated by the lack of clues, she investigates and discovers that the walls have strange symbols engraved on them.

After a series of terrifying supernatural experiences, Keira concludes that the house has been taken to Ellie.

Ladder to hell. SPECIAL/HEART FILMS.

Soon, Keira discovers that a physicist and occultist named John Fetherston he was obsessed with finding dimension 11, so he built the house and carved sinister equations into the 10 steps leading to the basement.

Keira he will have to fight against a demonic and powerful entity to protect his home and the souls of his family.

stairway to hell

(Cellar)

By Brendan Muldowney.

With Elisha Cuthbert, Abby Fitz, Dillon Fitzmaurice Brady, Eoin Macken, Tara Lee, Marie Mullen.

Ireland, 2022.

XM

Topics

  • Movie Premieres
  • Billboard
  • Ladder to hell
  • brendan muldowney
  • Elisha Cuthbert

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 1 1 minute read

Related Articles

Marilyn Monroe in search of the light

4 mins ago

Jay-Z and Beyoncé: summary of their homes around the world

6 mins ago

dear diary | The Cinema of LoQueYoTeDiga

15 mins ago

Angelina Jolie gets excited at the Måneskin show with her daughter, Shiloh – Who

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button