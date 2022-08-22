Stairway to Hell: Today’s recommendation on the movie billboard is “Stairway to Hell”

Those lovers of horror movies, this week at the movie premieres you will find the movie Ladder to helldirected by Brendan Muldowney and starring Elisha Cuthbert.

Ladder to hell. SPECIAL/HEART FILMS.



The plot is about family Woods, which moves to Xaos House. A week after moving into this new home, Elliethe eldest daughter disappears during a power outage.

His mother, Keirafrustrated by the lack of clues, she investigates and discovers that the walls have strange symbols engraved on them.

After a series of terrifying supernatural experiences, Keira concludes that the house has been taken to Ellie.

Ladder to hell. SPECIAL/HEART FILMS.



Soon, Keira discovers that a physicist and occultist named John Fetherston he was obsessed with finding dimension 11, so he built the house and carved sinister equations into the 10 steps leading to the basement.

Keira he will have to fight against a demonic and powerful entity to protect his home and the souls of his family.

stairway to hell

(Cellar)

By Brendan Muldowney.

With Elisha Cuthbert, Abby Fitz, Dillon Fitzmaurice Brady, Eoin Macken, Tara Lee, Marie Mullen.

Ireland, 2022.

XM

