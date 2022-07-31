Lorenzo DeStefano He is a multifaceted creator, awarded on several occasions, who does not stop when carrying out new projects, despite the difficulties along the way. Already in 1981 Lorenzo had made a documentary dedicated to the outstanding North American jazz player Talmage Farlow; while from 1989 to 1993 he produced 83 episodes of the television series the strength of love; in 2002 she performed Los Zafiros – Music From The Edge Of Time, an award-winning documentary at several festivals, which tells the musical story of the Cuban quartet Los Zafiros, who made history on the island in the 1960s, and in 2017 produced and directed the film Hearing is Believing in which she shows the interpretative capacity of the blind pianist Rachel Flowers. He recently published his first novel. house boya story that takes place in present-day London and addresses the issue of modern slavery.

Now he has directed the 25-minute fiction short, starring Sean Young (Blade Runner, Dune, No Way Out, Wall Street, A Kiss Before I Die) Y Quinton Aaron (The Blind Side, Be Kind Rewind, Halfway).

The synopsis of Stairway to the stars (Stairway to the Stars) is as follows: “One hot, smoggy afternoon, Lavergne (Sean Young), an aging white actress, on the verge of physical and mental collapse, attempts to climb an absurdly steep flight of stairs in the Hollywood Hills, pressured by Tony (Quinton Aaron), a young black man of blind ambition and ample proportions, who has sworn to save his life.

The tagline for the film pretty much sums up what it’s about: “In a mythical place called Hollywood, where dreams of fame and fortune come and go, the only thing real that remains is friendship.” In this exclusive interview for MUNDIARIO readers, Lawrence tells how the idea came about and how he filmed it:

– My film explores the complex relationship between friends who are enemies and enemies who are friends and is a tribute to the novel lobster day of Nathaniel Westthe plays of Samuel Beckett and the countless two-reel comedies shot in Hollywood a hundred years ago.

– A tribute in a broad sense.

– It is a tribute to all the anonymous dreamers who have traveled this city in search of immortality. The film is based on a true incident that I witnessed when I moved to Hollywood from Honolulu. My first place in Los Angeles was a penthouse in Beachwood Canyon, in the shadow of the legendary Hollywood sign. There was an impossibly steep flight of stairs to the side of the house, one of many that still existed in the movie capital of yesteryear. One afternoon I heard, through an adjoining window, an old woman and a very large young man scolding each other as they went upstairs. It was clear that these two were in disagreement about undertaking this climb. The woman wanted to be left alone, presumably to die. The man was determined to force her up these steps on some sort of mission to save her life. As writers do, I eavesdropped on this highly emotional exchange. When the two of them were out of my reach, I ran to my desk and wrote everything down. Many years later I discovered the stored manuscript, then entitled Westshire Drive. I read it, found it even more current than when I wrote it, and for the first time and turned it into a one-act play, which was first presented in 2019 at PlayBuilders of Hawaii, where some of my other works had been produced. The play was chosen and directed by Karen Kaulana. When I saw the video of the production, I was amazed at the reaction of the audience. They were really engaged and really found the piece touching and funny. I realized for the first time that I had written a black comedy. This gave me the confidence to finally put together the short film.

In the middle of filming Stairway to the Stars. / Lorenzo DeStefano

How was the working relationship with the actors?

– Sean Young Y Quinton Aaron They turned out to be the ideal actors to bring Lavergne and Tony to life. Both brought their talent to the project. I knew I wanted two big-name actors in my play, as well as continuing the multi-racial casting that had been done for the play. The sister of Sean YoungCathleen YoungShe has been a friend of mine for many years. When she found out about this script, she suggested we send it to be for him to consider. Fortunately, Sean connected with the piece and the opportunity to explore the complexities of playing Lavergne, a troubled and alienated elderly actress. I found be very brave in agreeing to do his part. As we all know, women in the movie business are subject to a much higher level of scrutiny than men in terms of how they look as they age. This situation is very unforgiving. But I think Sean’s natural strength and individuality shone through as he got deeper into Lavergne. He clearly saw something in this character that he resonated with her, which for a writer is the ultimate compliment. Quinton Aaron he was my first choice to play Tony. I had seen his excellent work in the movie Sandra Bullock, The Blindsideand his later work on half way, Be Kind Rewind, and other film and television projects, and I felt he was the perfect actor for this role. Quinton was not only physically suited for the role, but he also had the opportunity to push the boundaries of what he had played before. I rehearsed with both of them via Zoom prior to his arrival in Los Angeles for filming, which took place in early October 2021. We continued to rehearse and revise the script to include his input and make it our own. Although they were both aware of the physically challenging nature of filming, we made sure to walk with them up the incredibly challenging location, a set of 246 steps into Silver Lake, so that when the three days of filming on the steps came around, they would be so prepared. the best possible for what awaited them. The pain on their faces in the movie as they climb is real. No need for makeup effects here. The sweat and anguish are very real.

– What was the challenge of this shoot and the most difficult?

– The main challenge in filming “Stairway to the stars” was finding a location that would not only enhance the nightmarish/existential horror qualities inherent in the climb, but would also be cinematically compelling for the budget style of filming we needed to employ based on time and the budget. Once we decided on this particular location (The Landa Street Steps/Esther’s Steps in the Silver Lake section of East Hollywood) I proceeded to rewrite the script to suit the location. It was essential to break the action up into three shooting days and meticulously plan what we could realistically accomplish in each twelve-hour shooting day. The actors had been warned about the physically strenuous nature of the shoot, having seen stills of the location beforehand. But nothing could prepare them or the film crew for what was to come. Fortunately, all rose to the challenge and carried out their respective duties with great enthusiasm and professionalism. I was relieved after the first day of filming, realizing that we could actually pull it off. Sean Young Y Quinton Aaron they had, of course, the most important responsibilities. They had to memorize the script and process my stage direction, which they did with great skill.

Stairway to the Stars poster. / Lorenzo DeStefano

– What has this film meant in your career as a screenwriter and director?

– My team of filmmakers and I are very happy to be back in production in October 2021 after so many months of uncertainty due to covid. Our wishes, and those of other committed filmmakers around the world, are that we return to the business of telling great stories and bringing people together in the dark, where films that shed light on the human condition can be shared and appreciated. Stairway to the stars fits into my current and future work as a writer/director, as I look at the headlines of the breaking stories, my deep interest is in the lives behind the headlines, of the people who live in the shadows. It is there that I have always found the truly inspiring characters whose choices in life, as difficult and dangerous as they have been, are the kind of examples that I have always appreciated the most and that we need to see more of in this world. I think these kinds of alternative topic choices are extremely important to balance the sensationalist and autocratic tendencies sweeping global consciousness right now.

MUNDIARIO readers can see in this video the teaser of Stairway to the stars. @worldwide