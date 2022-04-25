Stakes, number of bettors… New record year for sports betting in France in 2021

After a year 2020 directly impacted by the health crisis and the cancellations of sports competitions, the online sports betting market recorded new records in the year 221.

In 2021, the French will never have bet so much online. In total, nearly 7.9 billion euros were invested on sites approved by the National Gaming Authority (ANJ). Since 2017, stakes have increased by 214%.

Between the year 2020 and 2021, the increase is 47%, thanks in particular to the return to competition and the organization of the UEFA Euro moved by one year. A competition that alone generated 435 million euros in stakes.

Another interesting figure is that of Gross gaming revenue (GGR) which for the first time exceeded one billion euros at 1.355 billion. As a reminder, the PBJ represents the difference between the stakes of the players and the sums returned to the players and is considered as a kind of turnover.

Finally, the number of active player accounts (AGA) in sports betting has increased by 16% in 2021 compared to 2020, to reach 4.47 million players.

The 3 most bet sports are…

Without surprise, football is the most wagered sport in France via online operators with 4.715 billion euros in stakes. The podium is completed by tennis (1.485 billion €) and basketball (1 billion). Behind, we find rugby, ice hockey, volleyball and handball.

A global online gambling market on the rise

In 2021, the online offer is experiencing very significant momentum and is becoming a driving force behind the overall growth of the gambling market. With a GGR of 2.16 billion euros, the online gambling activity open to competition (sports betting, horse race betting and poker) is continuing its very dynamic growth in 2021 (+24% compared to 2020). ).

Advertising spending also up in 2021

While some sports betting operators are increasingly in the spotlight (we think in particular of Winamax), they have never spent as much on marketing investment as in 2021.

In total and according to a study by Kantar, the advertising expenditure of online operators (sports betting + horse racing + poker) increased from €161 million to €191 million between 2020 and 2021 (+19%). Expenses that are mainly digital-oriented.

