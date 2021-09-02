Staking of a retail investor in the crypto world

Passive income with the staking is a great way for retail investors to grow their crypto assets, especially during sideways and bear markets like the one we have experienced in recent months.

Here is a great quote from Robert Kiyosaki, the author of “Rich Father Poor Father”:

“The key to financial freedom and great wealth is a person’s ability or ability to convert earned income into passive income and / or portfolio income.”

In February 2021, I wrote a piece entitled “The crypto story of a retail investor”, in which I told about my journey in this nascent space, and in the section “Other earning strategies” I’ve done an overview of some of the ways in which I passively continue to accumulate cryptocurrencies.

I have already talked about the yield farming here, while now I’ll talk about the staking.

What is staking?

The system of staking it is a key component of blockchains that use the consensus mechanism Proof of Stake (PoS). Think of it as analogous to the mining of blockchains Proof of Work (PoW) like Bitcoin or Ethereum, but without theunsustainable use of electricity and electronic waste of hardware depleted such as CPU, GPU and ASIC.

I will use Cardano as an example as it is one of the most capitalized PoS blockchains and also part of my passive income strategy. Instead of investing money in mining hardware, in the Cardano ecosystem, investors buy the ADA native cryptocurrency and they can configure your stake pool or delegate their funds to one of the more than 2,000 stake pools that currently manage the Cardano network.

Setting up a stake pool and finding enough delegators to start producing blocks is a pretty big deal, so I recommend cFind a Stake Pool Operator (SPO) you like and delegate to them.

To facilitate this process I started the Cardano SPO section up here Cryptonomist. A recent guest was Bio Pool [BIO], which offers all delegators a way they can supporting environmental projects without affecting the rewards from staking.

The Expected rewards are around 5% APY and are paid out every Epoch on the Cardano network, which corresponds to 5 days. It is worth noting that economic interest is compound, which means that you also earn on rewards already received.

I have been staking on the Cardano network since Shelley Incentivized Testnet early 2020 and I’m quite happy with the Passive ADAs I earned, especially considering that the ADAs have gone from $ 0.05 at the time, to the current $ 1.30. At the moment i am delegating most of my funds to 3 pools that I also interviewed, namely: Ginger’s Pool [GINGR], MADinArt [MAD] & PsyADA [PSYA].

How to stake?

The first thing to do is buy ADA. This is quite simple as Cardano’s cryptocurrency is listed on many exchanges. I usually use Binance and Crypto.com, but also Coinbase it’s a safe option.

Some exchanges offer staking on their platform. However, as in the case of Celsius, this requires you to trust the exchange. Furthermore, staking on a centralized exchange does not help the decentralization of the Cardano network.

The safest thing to do is visit the official website And download the Yoroi wallet on your favorite device. Once you’ve created a wallet and securely jotted down your recovery phrase, send the ADAs from the exchange to the wallet and open the Delegate section. Here you can explore all the different stake pools or search for a specific one typing the ticker.

What I advise you to do is find mission-driven stake pools that donate part of the revenue (without affecting the rewards of the delegators) a charitable organizations, so you can have a passive income and at the same time help the needy.

The ADA rewards are very similar across all pools: about 5% APY as I said above. Some stake pools also give NFTs or other tokens to their delegates as an incentive.

It is important to note that when you delegate and stake your funds, they never leave your wallet and you remain the only ones who have access to them, which is why staking from a hardware wallet like Ledger or Trezor it is the safest method ever.

The above is for educational purposes only and it does not constitute financial advice. The world of cryptocurrencies is still a Far West and there are many risks. Hacks, poorly written codes and rugpulls are everywhere. Evaluate yours risk tolerance before making any type of investment.

I wish you good luck!