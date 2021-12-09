STALKER 2, map size, duration and gameplay details from an article – Nerd4.life

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl is the protagonist of an extensive study by the print magazine PC Gamer from which they emerged gameplay details and various features such as map size, which seem very large, duration and various innovations included in this new chapter compared to the previous ones.

In summary, the STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl map is extensive 64 square km, all fully explorable in an open world style, even if, as per the tradition of the series, it is advisable to be well prepared to reach some parts, so the freedom is total but the chances of survival are something else.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl, an image of the game

It is, however, the complete realization of the vision that GSC GameWorld had for the first chapter, which at the time was not feasible due to technical constraints.

There Area, meanwhile, it has evolved, time has passed, structures have collapsed and others have been modified in the past years. Nature has also changed even more: seemingly harmless animals can turn out to be lethal threats, with the possibility that a simple deer proves to be a much more formidable adversary than it appears.

The anomalies they are taken from the first chapter, but in STALKER 2 they are more dangerous and have more varied effects than previously seen. Equipment can be destroyed under certain conditions, such as passing through an anomaly field.

Even the character’s body can be affected by the conditions in which he finds himself: if he is hungry, for example, he may have greater difficulty in aiming correctly, while the lack of sleep can induce increased states of fatigue, up to hallucinations. Momentary power ups can be had by consuming particular foods, such as energy drinks.

According to the developers, STALKER 2 should include approx 100 hours of gameplay, but the duration is difficult to assess also because in a single run it is impossible to see all the events and elements of the story possible. As for the narrative, over 30 narrative designers worked on the original script and the developers say they are particularly proud of what they achieved.

For the rest, we have seen that the PvP multiplayer will be added with a free post-launch update, with the cooperative mode not present precisely due to the narrative setting, while the game has returned to show itself also in new images and an artwork in the hours scrolled.