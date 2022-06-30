Stalker breaks into her house on her birthday

On the singer’s birthday, the stalker broke into Ariana Grande’s home in Los Angeles.

It was recently revealed that singer Ariana Grande fell victim to a stalker, as last Sunday, June 26, her Los Angeles home was robbed by Aharon Brown, who harassed the artist and approached her at other occasions.

The invasion of the singer’s residence happened on her 29th birthday, so the actress also had an unwanted guest on a special date.

Fortunately, the 29-year-old singer was not at home when the incident occurred, so the subject could be arrested, as the alarms went off, which alerted the police, according to information from TMZ.

History of harassment

It should be noted that Aharon Brown is already a household name, as he has been harassing the singer for a long time.

In September 2021, the man showed up at Grande’s home with a hunting knife, shouting that he would kill security personnel and the actress.

On this occasion, Aharon was arrested and a judge issued a restraining order which prohibited him from approaching the interpreter of “Thanks, then”however, he violated these ordinances, since he sought out the performer and even approached her.

According to reports, the stalker should have gone yesterday, Tuesday, 28, but he decided to go to the artist’s house and raided it.

Brown also committed other crimes such as theft, harassment, obstruction and damage to power lines. He is currently in custody.