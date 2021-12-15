STALKER will have its own metaverse with NFT: here are the details – Nerd4.life

GSC Game World, developer of the post-apocalyptic shooter series STALKER, is partnering with DMarket to create a metaverse for the franchise, which will also allow you to buy and sell NFTs.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl, set to release in April 2022, will be the first GSC Game World game to feature unique in-game items that players will be able to buy and sell on its new blockchain network. As indicated, the rights to these items will belong to the players who purchase them. Basically, let’s talk about NFT.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl

“Considering the global trends in gaming, we can do more than offer an immersive gaming experience,” he says Evgeniy Grygorovych, CEO of GSC Game World, in a press release. “Our players can have access to a deeper presence in the game, and we will give them this opportunity by presenting the first AAA game with a unique meta-experience.”

During December 2021, interested players will be able to register for a chance to be included in the first drop of these items. The first drop will take place via auction and will offer the first meta-human that will exist in the metaverse of the game. The owner will be scanned and his appearance used in STALKER 2 for an NPC. The second drop will be in February, but the exact content has not yet been announced.

GSC Game World points out that no items offered as part of these drops will offer players a gameplay advantage and it will not be mandatory to be part of the metaverse to play STALKER 2 content. DMarket will also offer a market for players to buy and trade items earlier. of the game launch.

