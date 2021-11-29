Stalkerware, how to defend against apps that spy on everything you do on your smartphone

It is clear, however, that this is a real form of violence. In recent days the Grevio (Group of Experts on Violence Against Women, an independent body of the Council of Europe) has published a recommendation on the “Digital dimension of violence against women”, in which he highlights how computer and technological crimes can represent an “even greater” risk of abuse, underlining the importance of combating this phenomenon both with literacy initiatives on online safety and with ad hoc laws. A recommendation that incorporates what is also established by the European Court of Human Rights with the Buturuga sentence against Romania.

Stalkerware is linked to domestic violence situations

From the Kaspersky report, other data emerges that outline a not rosy picture and that make us understand how often stalkerware is just one aspect of a much wider context of abuse. 8% of the people who answered in Italy, for example, were obliged by your partner to install a monitoring application (15% worldwide), but the percentage is much higher among respondents who have suffered abuse (27% of Italians and 34% globally) than those who have not suffered abuse (5% of Italians and 8 % globally). 24% of our compatriots suspect that their partner violates their digital privacy and the personal information they would never want to get into their partner’s hands are text messages (38%), social media accounts (36%) and emails (34%).

8% of Italians used smart home features to monitor their partner without their consent. Finally, among the alarming 26% who believe it is acceptable to be spied on by their partner, the reasons for this belief may be the suspicion of infidelity (70%), possible involvement of the partner in criminal activities (59%) and reasons related to the safety of the partner (52%). AND “When respondents were asked if it was right to consensually monitor your partner’s online activities – added Alessandra Venneri – almost half of the Italians (44%) declared themselves in favor: 25% would do so for reasons of transparency within the couple while 19% only to protect the physical safety of the partner or if the monitoring is mutual “.

What to do if you are a victim of stalkerware

But are stalkerware apps really that invisible? And how do you know if you are in control? “Mobile data running low earlier than expected or battery draining just as fast are two warning signs”, Reads the Kaspersky report. If so, check which apps are consuming your phone’s resources and which ones have access to your location. Further step is to see which apps they can access in Accessibility (from “Settings”). “Accessibility is one of the potentially most dangerous permissions in Android devices. It is therefore recommended that you only grant that type of access to the anti-virus utility”Advises Kaspersky. Other detection methods involve using a cybersecurity solution for mobile devices.

But what to do once you have confirmed that someone is spying on us? Going directly to the partner and / or uninstalling the app are bad choices. Firstly because when the software is uninstalled the partner is warned and being discovered could cause an escalation of violence, if in a context of daily abuse. Furthermore, the uninstallation could erase useful evidence in the future in the trial. The best thing, before acting on the stalkerware app, is contact the authorities or support organizations for victims of domestic violence. Finally, to prevent this type of abuse, Kaspersky recommends that you: protect your phone with a secure password (to be changed periodically) and do not share it with partners, friends or colleagues; change the passwords of all accounts and do not share them with anyone; download apps only from official sources such as Google Play or the App Store; install an antivirus and run regular scans: even in this case, however, it is advisable to first evaluate the potential risk to the victim, since the stalker may notice the use of a cybersecurity solution.