Stallone is the right idea to revive “Rocky” – Libero Quotidiano
CREED-BORN TO FIGHT
TV8, 9.30 pm. With Sylvester Stallone, Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson. Directed by Ryan Coogler. USA production 2015. Duration: 2 hours and 13 minutes
THE PLOT
Creed as Apollo Creed, the great black boxer first opponent then very close friend of “Rocky” Stallone. Apollo died in the third Rocky 35 years ago killed in the ring by the Russian Ivan Drago. Killed without knowing that he had put a son, Adonis, into circulation from an extramarital affair. Now Adonis is a grown man. After a difficult childhood and an early youth as well (he was in prison), he is now determined to pursue a boxing career in the footsteps of his father (he has only recently come to know his identity). And to make Adonis a champion who is better than Rocky, to whom Apollo had taught every boxing secret before his death? The two meet, “do not” sympathize immediately, then the relationship meshes and the future of champion for Adonis is assured,
WHY SEE IT
Because Stallone had the right idea to revive the “Rocky” saga, This time he does not direct, but he scripts and still proves that no one is better than him at setting emotional traps.