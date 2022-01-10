Stallone is the right idea to revive “Rocky” – Libero Quotidiano

Giorgio Carbone Born in Tortona (Al) on 19 December 1941. Graduated in law in Pavia. Journalist since 1971. For 45 years married to actress Ida Meda. Two sons. Film critic (titular) for “La Notte” from 1971 to 1995. For “Libero” from 2000 to today. Author of three dictionaries: Dictionary of films (1978 to 1990); All films (from 1991 to 1999); Dictionary of TV (1993). Go to the blog





CREED-BORN TO FIGHT

TV8, 9.30 pm. With Sylvester Stallone, Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson. Directed by Ryan Coogler. USA production 2015. Duration: 2 hours and 13 minutes

THE PLOT

Creed as Apollo Creed, the great black boxer first opponent then very close friend of “Rocky” Stallone. Apollo died in the third Rocky 35 years ago killed in the ring by the Russian Ivan Drago. Killed without knowing that he had put a son, Adonis, into circulation from an extramarital affair. Now Adonis is a grown man. After a difficult childhood and an early youth as well (he was in prison), he is now determined to pursue a boxing career in the footsteps of his father (he has only recently come to know his identity). And to make Adonis a champion who is better than Rocky, to whom Apollo had taught every boxing secret before his death? The two meet, “do not” sympathize immediately, then the relationship meshes and the future of champion for Adonis is assured,

WHY SEE IT

Because Stallone had the right idea to revive the “Rocky” saga, This time he does not direct, but he scripts and still proves that no one is better than him at setting emotional traps.