Stallone, Turturro, Carell and Valastro: all the American stars who have Bari origins | Barinedita

There is Frank Sinatra who had a Sicilian grandfather, Madonna with her parents from Abruzzo and Bruce Springsteen whose mother was born in the province of Salerno. The firmament of the stars of the US show has always been studded withborn in the United States but descendants of people who, between 800 and 900, emigrated from the beautiful country. Among these there were thousands of Apulians and Bari.

And so today among American actors, singers, dancers and TV personalities there are many who boast "made in Bari" origins: from Sylvester Stallone coming from Gioia del Colle a John Turturro with Giovinazzo's father, up to the guitarist Joe Satriani, whose maternal grandparents were born in the Apulian capital.

So here is the list of American celebrities with parents or grandparents from Bari.

ACTORS

ACTORS

Sylvester Stallone – In his long career he received 71 Oscar nominations and his name shines on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. We are talking about Sylvester Stallone, an actor impressed in the memory of the general public for iconic films such as "Rocky" and "Rambo". Born on 6 July 1946 in the Hell's Kitchen district of Manhattan, New York, Stallone has Apulian origins. His paternal grandparents (the barber Silvestro Stallone and Pulcheria Nicastri) emigrated in 1930 from Gioia del Colle, a town south-east of Bari.

Burt Young – Paulie Pennino, Rocky Balboa's brother-in-law and best friend, is also "from Bari". The actor is Burt Young, stage name of Richard Morea: he has starred in over 120 films in his career, often playing the role of the Italian-American. His maternal grandparents (Giuseppe Tarulli and Domenica Mirra) were from Toritto.

John Turturro – "My grandfather had a dream: to be successful in America. I am part of that dream. And they are part of Giovinazzo, where my father, my grandfather and my grandmother were born ». With these words John Turturro, 63-year-old actor and director of international fame, spoke in 2019 of his Apulian origins. And not on any occasion, but in the ceremony of awarding honorary citizenship that Giovinazzo wanted to confer on him. In fact, his father Nicola Turturro was born in the town north of Bari, which he left at the age of 6. Curiosity: among John's projects (who worked with Scorsese, Allen and Spike Lee among others), there would be to shoot a film in his homeland.

Ralph Macchio – "Give the wax, remove the wax." Thus began the first fighting lesson that the memorable master Miyagi gave to the sixteen year old Daniel LaRusso, protagonist of the cult-movie "The Karate Kid". And to interpret the Italian-American Daniel there was an actor originally from the Belpaese, the now 60-year-old Ralph Macchio. His paternal ancestors came from Toritto, while his maternal family was from Giovinazzo.

Steve Carell – The actor who won the Golden Globe for the role of Michael Scott, star of the hit television series "The Office", loved by the public for several comedies including "A week from God" and "40 years a virgin", said that his paternal family came from Bari. He also told how the surname Carell is actually the American adaptation of the very Italian Caroselli.

Dan Castellaneta – Bari like Carell (his paternal grandfather came from capital of Puglia) is Dan Castellaneta, born in Chigago in 1957. Despite having starred in several films such as "Fantastic 4 – The Fantastic Four", he is known for his enormous talent in dubbing. For example, it is his voice of Homer Simpson, the protagonist of the famous TV series.

Joe Mantegna – Born in Joseph Anthony Mantegna Jr., the actor who plays David Rossi in "Criminal Minds" was born in Chigago in 1947. Also known for having starred in films such as "Something Personal" and "The Godfather – Part III", was son of Marianna Novelli, employee of the Acquaviva delle Fonti post office.

Jennifer Taylor – American actress Jennifer Bini Taylor (from Hoboken, New Jersey) is best known for her role as Chelsea in the hilarious sitcom “Two and a Half Men”, which aired from 2003 and 2015. Also known for appearances in hit television series as “Ghost Whisperer” and “NCIS”, he has Italian origins: his maternal grandmother Maria Mezzina was born in Molfetta in 1916.

MUSICIANS AND DANCERS

Joe Satriani – Joseph Satriani, guitarist and songwriter born in 1956 in Westbury, is a very skilled and influential musician. In his career he has received 15 Grammy nominations and has sold over 10 million albums worldwide. He was the guitarist of Deep Purple from 1993 to 1995, toured with Mick Jagger and released 17 solo studio albums. Proud of his Italian roots, he himself said that his paternal grandparents were from Bobbio, while his maternal grandparents (James and Mary Volpe) came from Bari.

Lou Gramm – Born Louis Andrew Grammatico, Lou Gramm is the first leader of Foreigner, a rock band founded in 1976 that has sold 80 million records. Memorable are songs like "I want to know what love is" and "Waiting for a girl like you". His Italian surname links him to his grandfather's Sicily, while his maternal grandmother Teresa Leo was from Corato, in the province of Bari.

Ian Eastwood – Ian Eastwood is a dancer and choreographer born in Chicago in 1993. He achieved success in 2012 as a member of the Most Wanted Crew on the television show "America's Best Dance Crew". He also danced and choreographed music videos for artists such as Justin Bieber, Childish Gambino and Zendaya. He is from Bari for a quarter: his maternal grandfather Philip Latoria was from Carbonara di Bari.

TELEVISION CHARACTERS

Buddy Valastro – The pastry chef Buddy Valastro is a famous TV personality all over the world thanks to his hugely successful show: “Cake boss”. Buddy boasts an all-Italian DNA, with a Sicilian father and mother (Maria Tubito) born in 1948 in Altamura. The 42-year-old wife Elisabetta Belgiovine, on the other hand, is Molfetta. Among other things, Valastro came to visit his mother’s land in 2016, when he received an honorary plaque from the Municipality of Altamura.

(See photo gallery)