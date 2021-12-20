Stallone’s art celebrated at an exhibition in Hagen, Germany

The first question that arises is why the great retrospective of Sylvester Stallone has been opened to Hagen, an anonymous citizen of the deindustrialized Ruhr, and not in Berlin, Hamburg or Munich. Indeed, first we should ask ourselves to tell the truth why Sly, at the age of 75, is still a complete stranger as an artist. Previous exhibitions, at the Russian State Museum in St.Pietroburgo in 2013 and the one at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Nice in 2015, therefore not exactly in third-class locations, they did not however elevate him to the Olympus of contemporary painters nor did they give him further fame. Stallion and brush have remained a surreal combination, far from the world collective imagination of Rocky And Rambo and Oscar and Golden Globe nominations. The planetary public does not know, it must be informed.

The history of the Osthaus Museum in Hagen, from 1902 to the revival of the 2000s

So says Tayfun Belgin, the director ofOsthaus Museum, who practically alone, with a handful of friends and colleagues scattered across Germany, Russia and the United States, managed to bring over 50 works by Stallone to Hagen. Which is not really the artistic navel in Teutonic land, even if it has its illustrious history. In the gray city that in two centuries has seen the rise and fall of the steel industry, the Osthaus Museum has always been a beacon of art. Opened in 1902, the then Folkwang Museum was the first museum incontemporary art in the world, where the patron Karl Ernst Osthaus organized exhibitions by recruiting the artists of the time. The venue has changed its name several times, in the 1930s it was the Christian Rohlfs Museum and during the Nazis the Karl Ernst Osthaus Museum. Renovated in the 2000s, it is the flagship of Hagen, directed since 2007 by Belgin.

The paintings exhibited in Hagen document the entire career of the artist Stallone

The conductor, who arrived in Germany at the age of five from Turkey and with a background as a rock drummer, is not only a famous art historian, but also a huge Stallone fan and good friend of Evgenia Petrova, with whom she edited the exhibition catalog and who is above all the deputy director of the Russian State Museum in St. Petersburg where a series of Sly’s works ended six years ago. 53 arrived in Hagen, partly sent by the author and partly by private collectors. The contribution of Joseph Kiblitsky, exiled from the Soviet Union in the 1980s and transplanted to Germany, internationally renowned photographer, collector and curator. The paintings exhibited at the Osthaus Museum document the entire career of the artist Stallone, which began in the second half of the 1960s, when cinema had not yet found its hero with boxing gloves.

Sly and the expressionist turn of the 90s

The paintings of this first phase, almost delicate, experimental, are clearly distinguished from the post Rocky ones, from 1976 onwards, where style, technique and themes find other strength and character. The 80s are characterized by dark tones and the painting is also marked by the death of its manager. In the 90 there is theexpressionist evolution, the study of the greats, from Picasso to Gerhard Richter. In early December Stallone arrived in Hagen for the inauguration, accompanied by a long interview in the weekly Der Spiegel in which he recounted his life beside the set and immersed in his atelier. For Tayfun Belgin, Sylvester Stallone’s art is made up of fantasy and dreams, but also of reality, life and death. And the career of the actor is one with that of the artist, in which we find the recurring identification with Rocky, an immortal icon.