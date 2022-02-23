Stan Lee created a Batman for DC: his name was Wayne Williams and his story was very dark

everybody knows that Stan LeeWith Steve Ditko and Jack Kirbyis one of the masterminds behind iconic characters like Spider-Man, Hulk, Iron Man, Thor, Daredevil, The X-Men or The Fantastic Four. Without these superheroes, what is today the emporium called Marvelnot only in comics, but also in movies, television and even in video games.

For many decades, the so-called House of Ideas and DC have been the two major publishers in the world of comics. There has been talk of a rivalry due to the similarities in many of their characters, but in reality, this confrontation does not have its direct origin in the companies but in the fans who defend their favorite heroes or villains tooth and nail.

We have seen proof of this “false” rivalry, for example, on the big screen, as directors and actors of the stature of James Gunn, Taika Waititi, Joss Whedon, Willem Dafoe, Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck, Zachary Levi, Zoe Saldana, Ryan Reynolds, Chris Evans, Halle Berry, JK Simmons, Tom Hardy, Jared Leto or Josh Brolin have worked on projectfilm s of both companies.

The day Stan Lee made a Batman comic for DC

In the world of comics there are no exclusivities eithereven if it was believed so. Important figures such as Grant Morrison, Jim Lee, John Byrne, Jack Kirby and Stan Lee. Although not many know it, the creators of The Fantastic Four at some point collaborated for DC and even the man with the historical cameos in marvel movies created his own version of Batmanthe hero emblem “competition”.

In 2001, the genius of La Casa de las Ideas was invited to collaborate with DC for a comic series called Just Imagine Stan Lee which consisted of develop alternate stories together with other cartoonistss of Justice League of America, Shazzam, Robin, Batman, Flash, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Catwoman, Green Lantern and Superman.

The Just Imagine Stan Lee series, from DC Comics. Photo: Bleeding Cool

The history of this Batman is extremely tragicas originally told to us Bob Kane and Bill Finger in 1939. Only unlike the original, this character is not called Bruce Wayne, but Wayne Williamsand it was a african american boy 17 years old he became a hero after the murder of his fathera prominent police officer Gotham city.

The young man unjustly he was imprisoned for a crime he did not commitbut in prison he meets Grant, a man who helps him enhance his abilities, but while he was locked up, Wayne finds out that his mother was also killed and blames the mobster who took his father from him for having done the same to his mother.

During an incident in prison, Williams saves the prison director and he grants him a pardon, so he goes free and he becomes a fighter to earn money so he can fight crime and take revenge for the death of his parents. He then goes to find Grant, who helps him in his plan to become a hero and put him on the path to justice.

Wayne Williams doesn’t possess superhuman powers, but Stan Lee conceived him as an extremely intelligent man with a great willpower that helped him dominate his mind and body. This Batman had a kevlar suit bulletproof, two wings that served as gliders and with a very scary aspect, because in reality it was a huge bat that sought to intimidate others.

This is what the terrifying Batman created by Stan Lee looked like. Photo: Special

