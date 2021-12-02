Stan Lee, films based on his horror stories after Marvel are coming

We usually remember the great and late Stan Lee especially for his work at the Marvel: already the myriad of characters and situations he created for comics would be enough to fill theimaginary of generations. Yet his indefatigable mind had also churned out many other stories, perhaps less known but that we will certainly re-evaluate in the future. Starting with his horror stories, some decidedly darker plots, that soon will be brought to cinema: this is the case, for example, of Sawbones And Carnival of Killers.

Both of these stories, in fact, will be transposed into cinematic versions thanks to Bazelevs, the manufacturer of Timur Bekmambetov, the Kazakh director of the film Wanted with Angelina Jolie. Together with ZQ Entertainment and especially the Pow! Entertainment, the company that Lee himself had founded after ending his era in Marvel, one will therefore be created kind of horror movie universe which will be supervised by authors such as Kevin Kölsch, Dennis Widmyer and Matt Greenberg, who had previously collaborated in the most recent film transposition of Pet Sematary by Stephen King.

“Not all fans know this but Stan Lee wrote several horror comic series between the 1940s and 1950s before there was the explosion of superheroes in the 1960s.”Said Gill Champion of Pow! Entertainment: “Just wanting to revisit that genre, a few years ago Stan wrote these stories that we are now very excited to bring to life thanks to a visionary director like Timur Bekmambetov.“. It will start right from Sawbones, story of a puny twelve years old which, while reading a comic, is transported into the horrific dimension of a detention center for minors led by demonic forces. To escape he will have to defeat the very terrible Sawbones, which is none other than the embodiment of his deepest fears.

Carnival of Killers, on the other hand, the so-called period is set Dust Bowl, a series of violent sandstorms that have devastated the American prairies in the thirties: in this era one little girl with extraordinary psychic powers she discovers that the circus caravan in which she and her mother found refuge is actually the outpost for one threatening alien invasion. It is difficult to say if these films based on Stan Lee will be as successful as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, indeed perhaps it is really unlikely: yet the hardcore fans they can’t wait to see these imaginative creations find new life on the screen.