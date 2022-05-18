Entertainment

Stan Lee’s Peruvian Wonder Woman: Who is the heroine of Cusco related to Manco Capac and Macma Ollo? | Maria Mendoza, Just Imagine | Cinema and series

Wonder Woman, the famous DC Comics character played in the movies by Gal Gadot, had her own Peruvian version and was created by Stan Lee in the comic series “Just Imagine.” She was born there Mary Mendozaa woman who would get her powers in Cuzco and that he would borrow the famous legend of Manco Capac and Mama Ocllo.

