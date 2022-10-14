Stan, Vannes candidate for the Star Academy, wants to “show that you can be an American-style artist in France”







What path led you to join the Star Academy?

In Vannes, where I grew up near La Rabine, I joined Laurence Autret’s dance school at a very young age, before learning hip-hop with Florent Bourdais. After moving, I returned to Vannes where I took the circus option at Saint-Paul high school, before leaving for Paris at 17. I joined the AICAM, a musical theater school, then the Juste Debout School, the biggest hip-hop school in Europe. But integrating the artistic world is very complicated… For a few years, I have found food jobs – supervisor, bartender, animator… – while waiting to achieve this. The Star Academy is therefore an incredible opportunity!

What is your musical style?

I like French songs by Fugain or Dutronc as much as Jamiroquai, Justin Timberlake, or retro stuff like “Stand by me” by Ben E. King. At the casting audition, I sang “Goodbye Marylou” by Polnareff and “As it was” by Harry Styles. Very different things but whose energy corresponds to me! And, given my training, my goal will be to show that you can be an American-style artist in France: sing, dance and play comedy all at the same time.

I will definitely be intimidated. Making TV is no small thing!

Do you feel any pressure in embarking on this adventure?

Sure ! I’m bound to be intimidated entering the show’s iconic castle, which has been completely renovated, and meeting all these incredible teachers. And then, making TV, it’s not nothing! For the moment, I don’t know the other candidates, we are all in our hotel room. I will discover all this live during the prime of this Saturday. But I don’t worry, it’s going to be fine!