stand out Paris, Razzoli and Vinatzer. Party for Sala and Marsaglia – OA Sport

At the end of the Schladming slalom, they were Italian men’s alpine ski calls for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing have been announced. Our national team has only available seven places for the Games scheduled in the Chinese capital from 2 to 20 February, the results obtained in the last World Cup races were decisive in resolving the ballots.

The four long-time safe athletes of the place were Dominik Paris, Giuliano Razzoli, Luca De Aliprandini, Alex Vinatzer. Dominik Paris won the Bormio downhill and was third in Wengen, he has just returned from the disastrous weekend in Kitzbuehel but is an absolute champion and is able to place the bang in speed, especially downhill. Giuliano Razzoli is the Vancouver 2010 Olympic Champion in slalom, he was third in Wengen and has just returned from the outings of Kitzbuehel and Schladming.

Alex Vinatzer is an absolute talent between the tight posts and is able to amaze, today he has climbed up to fifth place and has the absolute talent to be able to make people dream as he has shown on several occasions: he must have the ability not to make mistakes and to put together two level heats. Luca De Aliprandini is the vice world champion of giant, this year he conquered a podium in the World Cup and will try to show himself in the five-circle review: he is recovering from an injury and is equipped with the right pace to chase a medal.

The doubts concerned the other three places: the focus was on the experience of Christof Innerhofer for speed, on the excellent results of Tommaso Sala obtained in slalom in the last three days (sixth in Kitbuehel, seventh in Schladming) and on Matteo Marsaglia, who boasts fourth place in Beaver Creek and twelfth place in Kitzbuehel could have been decisive to get the better of Mattia Casse, never in the top-15 in January. The slalomists Simon Maurberger and Stefano Gross remain at home, who basically played for their place tonight on the Planai with Tommaso Sala.

ITALIAN MEN’S ALPINE SKIING WINTER OLYMPICS 2022

Luca De Aliprandini (giant)

Christof Innerhofer (downhill, super-G)

Matteo Marsaglia (downhill, super-G)

Dominik Paris (downhill, super-G)

Giuliano Razzoli (slalom)

Tommaso Sala (slalom)

Alex Vinatzer (slalom)

* participation in the combined and team event to be defined

Photo: Lapresse