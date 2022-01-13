stand out Will Smith, Lady Gaga and Ben Affleck

For the best cast, “Belfast”, “TAIL”, “Don’t Look Up”, “A Winning Family – King Richard” and “House of Gucci“. Excluding” West Wide Story “by Steven Spielberg, who consoles himself with the individual nomination for Ariana DeBose and Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog”, which gets three individual nominations with Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

The nominees for the best male leading actor I am: Will Smith (“A Winning Family – King Richard”), Cumberbatch, Denzel Washington (“Macbeth”), Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”) And Javier Bardem (“About the Ricardos”).

For the best female protagonist there are: Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”), Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”), Olivia Colman (“The Dark Daughter”), Nicole Kidman (“About the Ricardos”) and Jennifer Hudson (“Respect”). Nominations for Best Supporting Female Actress include Caitriona Balfe (“Belfast”), Cate Blanchett (“Nightmare Alley”), Ruth Negga (“Two Women”), DeBose and Dunst.

The most popular series of 2021 has received many awards: “Squid Game“was nominated for four awards, including Best Drama Series. Television nominations were also led by HBO’s” Succession “(four nominations including Best Drama Series and Best Actor, Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox);” Ted Lasso “(five nominations, including best comedy series); and” The Morning Show “(four nominations including best drama series).

