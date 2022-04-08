Stand up for Ukraine: global rally on social media this April 8 ahead of the April 9 fundraising event

This Friday, April 8, Global Citizen is hosting a global social media rally to garner maximum support ahead of Saturday’s ‘Stand Up for Ukraine’ fundraising event. .

This global donor conference, jointly organized by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, is intended to collect a maximum of financial and in-kind aid for the benefit of the Ukrainian population.

The international organization for the defense of citizens, Global Citizen, therefore calls today on governments, private companies and individuals to contribute to this global effort of solidarity.

A large online gathering

As “one of the largest online gatherings in the world” as the organization calls it, which in September 2021 organized giant concerts to tackle the great scourges of our time (from the pandemic to global warming) , the “Stand Up for Ukraine” campaign calls on citizens to occupy social media this April 8 and demand that no refugee be left behind, regardless of their country of origin.

Many human rights defenders on the ground have already posted messages with the hashtag #StandUpForUkraine, sharing their testimonies and urging leaders to do more.

Internet users are also invited to post videos with the #StandUpForUkraine (detailed procedure here), videos in which they must explain why they support aid to Ukraine and refugees around the world and urge governments, institutions and businesses to act.

Managing the refugee crisis

“Together, we will make our voices heard so that world leaders and businesses feel the pressure to reinforce their financial commitments at the April 9 donors’ conference”, declares the organization, which recalls that humanitarian aid is essential for the 82.4 million forcibly displaced people in the world: “The displacement of Ukrainians has aggravated the global refugee crisis, where 82.4 million people have already been forced from their homes due to conflict, violence , persecution or human rights violations. As a result, overstretched and underfunded humanitarian organizations urgently need support to meet the needs of refugees across the world.”

Funds and other aid to be raised on April 9 will be used to meet the needs of internally displaced people in Ukraine, as well as those who fled the country following the invasion Russian.

The European Commission specifies that the sums collected will be used in particular for the 4 million people who have already sought refuge in the EU and people likely to do the same: “the funds will be used to meet their short and medium-term needs in EU Member States, from food, housing and medical care to education and employment”.

They will also be used in favor of “the 6.5 million people, including 2.5 million children, who had to flee their homes, but remained in Ukraine and are now displaced within the country: the funds and in-kind donations will provide them with vital humanitarian aid”.

Many stars mobilized

Among the personalities who have announced their support for Stand Up for Ukraine are already The Weeknd, Alanis Morissette, Angélique Kidjo, Annie Lennox, Arlo Parks, Ashlee Simpson, Au/Ra, Axelle Red, Barenaked Ladies, Bastille, Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Billy Porter, Bruce Springsteen, Carole King, Celine Dion, Chris Isaak, Chris Rock, Chris Tomlin, Christine and the Queens, Connie Britton, Dave Matthews, Demi Lovato, Ellen DeGeneres, Ellie Goulding, Elton John and David Furnish, Evan Ross, Fall Out Boy, Gloria Steinem, Green Day, Hugh Jackman and Deborra, Jon Batiste, Jon Bon Jovi, Jonas Brothers, Katy Perry, Kesha, KD Lang, Madonna, Maneskin, Metallica, Miley Cyrus, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Ozzy Osbourne, Pearl Jam, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rachel Brosnahan, Radiohead, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rita Ora, Rufus Wainwright, Shaquille O’Neal, Tame Impala, U2, and even Usher.

The refugee situation in Ukraine and around the world is so tragic. They need our help now. Join us and @GlblCtzn in motion #StandUpforUkraine to help these people. No one should experience this drama https://t.co/wDKhuLbFAV – Céline xx… pic.twitter.com/H2uVehJmae — Celine Dion (@celinedion) March 28, 2022