Standard & Poor’s declares Evergrande insolvent and withdraws the rating

S&P Global Ratings has declared Evergrande insolvent, the Chinese real estate giant at the center of international attention for its very high debt, which puts the company at risk of default, with a significant potential impact on the Chinese economy. The agency cut its rating to “selective default” for non-payment of coupons by the end of the grace period (early December), which could trigger cross-default on the company’s $ 19.2 billion of debt. S&P also withdrew its rating on the group at Evergrande’s request.

S&P, which makes it known that the terminology used, precisely “selective default”, refers to the non-payment of a bond and not necessarily of all, “believes that Evergrande and its offshore financial division Tianji Holding have failed to make the payments of coupons on senior dollar bonds ». The rating agency stressed that “Evergrande, Tianji and the trustees have not made any announcements or confirmed the status of the coupon payments.” S&P thus joins Fitch, which on December 9 had branded Evergrande as in default.

Long regarded by many investors as “too big to fail,” Evergrande now risks being crushed by Chinese President Xi Jinping’s campaign to scale back over-indebted giants and an overheated real estate market.

Even Shimao in the storm

The fear is now that other companies, even with a higher rating such as Shimao Group Holdings, may have debt and liquidity problems. Just today, December 17, the real estate company was downgraded two steps by Moody’s and Fitch due to falling sales and growing funding risks in its debt market.

Evergrande, for its part, said it wanted to “actively engage” with offshore creditors on a restructuring plan.