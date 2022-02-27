Standards for international accreditation of medical schools will be updated

SANTO DOMINGO.-The Dominican Association of Faculties and Schools of Medicine (Adofem), headed by its president, Dr. Miguel Robiou Kranwinkel, dean of the health area of ​​the Intec University, celebrated its regular meeting having as headquarters the Pontificia Universidad Católica Madre y Maestra (PUCMM).

The participants in the meeting were received by Dr. Mary-Anne Butler, Dean of the PUCMM Faculty of Health Sciences, and her technical team.

According to what was explained by Dr. William Duke, the central point of the meeting was the revision of the norms for the approval, regularization and accreditation of medical schoolsa document that has been in place since 2012 which is being updated and renewed, which had the cooperation of all the universities, 11 faculties and medical schools present with 100% of their membership.

“This shows the interest of having a document that is the regulation for medical schools from the beginning, its development process and the different national and international evaluations that take this document as a reference,” he stressed.

He stressed that currently the only medical school that has international accreditation is INTEC from the Caribbean Accreditation Authority for Education in Medicine and other Health Professions (CAAM-HP), which is the caribbean authorized agency for the international accreditation of medical schools.

He reported that for 2022 there is an agenda with this institution that will take workshops and visits for the international accreditation process.

Dr. Duke explained that during the meeting, issues related to the Single Medical Residency Examination (ENURM) were discussed, which will be given in March this year for all medical and dental school students who will compete in the medical residency process. of the country through the National Council of Medical Residences and the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD) that will serve as headquarters.

He said that comparability was also discussed, which is the process in which the United States Ministry of Education, through the National Committee, accredits medical schools abroad.

“We are in the process of being able to be approved for a period to be determined, because the report has already been delivered by the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology (MESCyT), we are pending for April-May 2022 for the final decision.”, he added.

He maintained that the Pan American Conference on Medical Education (COPAEM) 2022 to be held at the Concepción de Chile medical school was also commented on, where the highest authorities of medical education in the world will be present.

He advanced that they will take as candidate to preside over the Pan American Federation of Faculties of Medicine (FEPAFEM) to Dr. Marcos Núñezdean of the Universidad Iberoamericana (Unibe) and other members of adofen who will form the list for the FEPEFEN elections.

“The meeting was very fruitful and productive, all concentrated as Adofem for medical education in the country,” he said.