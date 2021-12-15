stands de Vries with the Mercedes
Two qualifying simulations, with C5 tires, brought Nyck De Vries to the top of the Yas Marina test day standings. The Formula E champion, at the wheel of the Mercedes brought to the track two days ago by Lewis Hamilton, completed 77 laps, a short distance compared to the real marathons planned by the other teams.
Three long-awaited rookies battled for the whole day, Liam Lawson (AlphaTauri), Oscar Piastri (Alpine) and Patricio O’Ward (McLaren), and the trio expressed themselves with excellent results closing behind De Vries enclosed in less than a tenth. The final leap of Juri Vips, on track with Red Bull, was missing, but the Estonian did not take great risks in the animated final minutes due to a previous mistake made at turn 16.
In addition to the ‘rookie’ approach, the results of the tests of the 18-inch Pirelli tires held the ground in the first of the two days of tests scheduled at Yas Marina, in what was the first test carried out simultaneously by all the teams. The indications were very positive, with a gap between the ‘mule cars’ and the 2021 single-seaters which was confirmed to be just over two seconds. These are indicative results, since the work programs have been different, and in Pirelli we have seen satisfied faces.
Some graining problems emerged in the long runs (many teams used the C4s in the race simulations) mainly due to understeer which caused excessive sliding of the front axle.
The parameters to be evaluated are many, from the setup of the ‘mule cars’ to the results obtained from the first tests made using the tire warmers calibrated to 2022 values. Starting next year, the tires can be heated to a maximum temperature of 70 degrees, against 110 degrees. (front) and 80 (rear) granted until last weekend.
The best time among the ‘mule cars’ was obtained by Daniel Ricciardo, while the marathoner of the day was Lance Stroll, with 143 laps to his credit, or the distance of two and a half Grand Prix. The crescendo of Valtteri Bottas, on his debut in Alfa Romeo colors, was good, as was that of Robert Shwartzman, who climbed the SF21H vacated by Antonio Fuoco at the beginning of the afternoon.
Scrolling through the ranking of the times, the presence of Verstappen and Russell intrigues, respectively in seventeenth and eighteenth position. Both Mercedes and Red Bull only planned long runs, mostly on C4 tires, and both drivers drove well over 100 laps while lapping consistently with a good fuel load.
The times of the first day
|Pos
|Pilot
|Car
|Weather
|Turns
|1
|Nyck de Vries
|Mercedes
|1’23 “194
|77
|2
|Liam Lawson
|AlphaTauri
|1’24 “517
|125
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|Alpine
|1’24 “523
|131
|4
|Pato O’Ward
|McLaren
|1’24 “607
|ninety two
|5
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo
|1’25 “142
|119
|6
|Juri Vips
|Red Bull
|1’25 “198
|97
|7
|Nick Yelloly
|Aston Martin
|1’25 “333
|118
|8
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren *
|1’26 “252
|95
|9
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin *
|1’26 “579
|143
|10
|Robert Shwartzman
|Ferrari
|1’26 “694
|74
|11
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari *
|1’26 “989
|87
|12
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo*
|1’27 “183
|127
|13
|Antonio Fuoco
|Ferrari
|1’27 “324
|146
|14
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri *
|1’27 “348
|131
|15
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1’27 “476
|ninety two
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine *
|1’27 “553
|128
|17
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull *
|1’28 “013
|124
|18
|George Russell
|Mercedes *
|1’28 “062
|132
|19
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas *
|1’28 “499
|100
* Mule car with 18 “tires