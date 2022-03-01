Stands out in MLS Week 1 XI after hat trick

The Mexican Carlos candleauthor of a triplet for Los Angeles F.C.the Venezuelan Joseph Martinezwith two assists for Atlanta Unitedthe Argentinian Lucas Zelarayangoal and goal pass for Columbus Crewand the Colombian Yimmi Charawith a goal in Portlandappear in the team of the first day of the mls.

The first weekend of the new US soccer season was illuminated by great performances by Latino players and the Paraguayan Cecilio Dominguezthe Austinand the Panamanian Hannibal Godoythe Nashvillethey also got a place in the eleven of the day, announced by the mls.

The great protagonist of Saturday was Carlos candlewho opened his year with a marvelous hat-trick against Colorado Rapids to give a 3-0 win to LAFC.

your countryman Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez was also decisive for his team, The Angels Galaxyby scoring the 1-0 goal in the 90th minute with a great play inside the box.

However, he did not enter the team of the week because the Venezuelan international was chosen in the ideal forward Joseph Martinezwho provided two assists, including one with a spectacular backheel, in Atlanta’s 3-1 win against Sporting Kansas City.

In the 3-5-2 drawn by the mlsthe midfield is completely made up of Hispanic players.

Cecilio Dominguezwho signed a brace in the 5-0 Austin to Cincinnatiaccompanies Godoywho knocked down the Sounders with the definitive 1-0, Zelarayan, Yimmi Jay and to Spanish Ilie Sanchezwho also shone in the LAFC.

In defense, the Canadians were chosen Raheem Edwards (LA Galaxy), Jahkeele Marshall–Rutty (Toronto) and the Brazilian Anthony Carlos (Orlando City).

The American bill hamidthe D.C. Unitedwas chosen as the best goalkeeper of the day.