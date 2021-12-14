Stangata RC Auto Moto and the price increases are skyrocketing. Bad surprise

The European Union never stops proposing fantastic ideas to make life complex for Italian citizens.

The European Parliament has seen fit to abolish the possibility of suspending car and motorcycle liability insurance when the vehicle is not used. Let’s see what the European Union wants to do. According to the new rules coming from Europe, cars and motorcycles will be obliged to have liability insurance even if they are in private spaces and in periods when they are not used. Consequently, the policy can no longer be suspended. But many motorcycle owners were used to suspending their liability insurance in the winter months when the motorcycle was not used. It was the custom of many Italians to lock the bike in a private space and suspend the RC policy and thus save a lot of money. But as we said with the new rules this will no longer be possible and for the motorcyclists it will be a big blow. Let’s see how much.

An incomprehensible sting

According to the figures reported by il Giornale, a policy increase of up to € 94 or up to 84% more can be achieved. Obviously it all depends on the time in which it would have been decided to suspend the policy. But also from the region of Italy in which you live. Certainly, however, this change makes the insurance policy much more inconvenient because obviously it will have to be active even in the cold months in which the motorcycle is perhaps closed in a fence and cannot cause damage to anyone. An incomprehensible decision that certainly penalizes the motorcycle market which, on the other hand, was not affected by the very severe crisis that hit the car market. In any case, the bad news should materialize within 24 months.

But what is hitting cars and motorbikes hard is also the increase in petrol which is putting Italian motorists and motorcyclists in crisis.

Therefore the meaning of this further sting is not seen.