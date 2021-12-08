Stankovic and two other names on the list ”- SOS Fanta

Sports

The experience atUdinese from Luca Gotti. The coach was exonerated after the defeat of Castellani, a heavy 3-1 that further aggravated his position after a negative period. As he explains Sky Sports, President Pozzo then met Gabriele Cioffi, deputy of Gotti himself, to name him interim coach: he will be on the bench next Saturday against Milan.

THE HEIR – But who can become Gotti’s heir? They add from Sky: “On the other hand, the definitive solution for the succession is still awaited, Udinese is evaluating the various options: a very strong candidate is Paco Jemez, coach who has previously worked with Pozzo at Granada. Long live the temptation Stankovic: the former Inter player was already in the past in Udine as Stramaccioni’s deputy, at the moment he is linked to the Red Star but could free himself on 15 December and then be free to sign for a new club. In the background remain the Italian tracks, first and foremost the one leading to Rolando Maran, even if there have not yet been any contacts with the former Cagliari coach ”.

