Stanley Tucci and John Krasinski: their Thanksgiving photo is accompanied by a viral video

Stanley Tucci celebrated the Thanksgiving Day with his brother-in-law, the actor and director John Krasinski, sharing a photo that portrays them together and a video that concerns them and that has gone viral.

This week, many American families celebrated the so-called Thanksgiving Day: among those who gathered around the table with the intention of thanking for what they received during the past year, there were Stanley Tucci and John Krasinski. As many will already know, in fact, the two are brothers-in-law: Krasinski married Emily Blunt, co-star of Tucci in The Devil Wears Prada, while Tucci married Blunt’s older sister, Felicity, in 2012.

“Happy Thanksgiving from my family to yours“, reads the post Tucci shared on social media, attaching a Polaroid photo of him and Krasinski chatting. The Hunger Games actor also added a video showing TikTok user Alexa Shoen claiming to remember himself same that Tucci and Krasinski are relatives every time you hear “stressed by the weight of the world“.”They probably shook hands while carrying a side dish, somewhere in America. It is my deepest meditation practice to go through this scenario in my head“, then says Shoen about Tucci and Krasinski.

Fans, including Shoen, covered Tucci’s post with comments. “Oh my God, I can’t breathe, my updated meditation now includes the fact that you are sitting around the table and thanking and watching this TikTok. Best wishes to you and yours, Tucci. It is an honor to make your acquaintance in this way“, wrote the protagonist of the video, while another user added:”This is one of the best things I’ve ever seen / heard on this platform“. One user even joked that Tucci and Krasinski should star together in a film celebrating their being the two” genres “of the Blunt family, titled”American Sons in Law“.