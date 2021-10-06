Stanley Tucci reveals the culinary origins of Big Night and desert island food

Stanley Tuccinote’s kitchen Taste: my life through food Arriving on the shelves on Tuesday, it offers a heartwarming and deeply entertaining account of the actor’s life, from his childhood as an Italian-American child having an enviable picnic lunch to his current status as a world-renowned actor tasting the best local dishes during filming around the world.

If that flavor the taste Whet your appetite on top of that, listen to an audio excerpt from Tucci’s diary above, where the actor explains the origins of his classic restaurant movie. Great night, and find out what kind of cheese determines the beloved gourmet as follows.

Entertainment Weekly: If you could have dinner with three real people, dead or alive, who would they be?

Stanley Tucci: Groucho Marx, Meryl Streep – He’s really smart and funny – and Cicero. I was making a simple pasta or risotto and grilled fish.

What’s your favorite pop culture food scene?

I really love Babbitt’s day, when you prepare that wonderful meal and see that it has completely changed.

Your favorite cooking music …

I listen to a lot of jazz, especially Diana Krall’s radio on Spotify.

What’s your favorite food scene from one of your films?

is in Julie and JuliaWhen Meryl and I eat oysters and talk about what she wants to do with her life. He wants to make hats, but what he really loves is eating. I say, “Yes, and you are good at it.”

What was the best meal you ate during filming?

It was a stew we ate in Iceland [while filming Fortitude]. It is called kjötsupa and is made with lamb or mutton and vegetables. We ate it on a glacier and it’s the best meal I’ve ever eaten from a restaurateur.

What’s your food on the desert island?

Oh, Pasta. You got the feeling I was going to say that.

taste / gluttony / waste: Julie and Juliabeef bourguignonne, Great nighteardrum hunger gamesBurnt raisin bread …

We can get rid of the pita bread. I actually did my eardrum when I was younger. And I love the buff bourguignon, so I was savoring it.

If you had to determine the type of cheese, what would it be?

I suppose it might be Parmesan – good old and a little sharp.

If you had to decide what kind of cocktail would it be?

Martini because they are great. It is elegant.

first name A spice you can’t live without?

Is olive oil a spice? If so, extra virgin olive oil.

Who is your favorite chef?

It is very difficult to say. I have many of my favorite chefs, from Heston Blumenthal – and I’m very lucky to have met these people too – Francesco Marsiglia, who hosted our wedding, to Pino Bustraro. Oh God, there is so much to name.

Audio excerpt from Simon & Schuster Audio from the taste Written by Stanley Tucci, read by the author. Copyright © 2021 by Stanley Tucci. Used with permission from Simon & Schuster, Inc.

