Stanley Tucci spoke of his fight against cancer: “I’m lucky to be alive”

Stanley Tucci He spoke about his fight against tongue cancer and assured: “I feel incredibly lucky, I’m lucky to be alive.” In dialogue with magazine folks, The actor also assured that the support of his wife, the literary agent Felicity Blunt, was key when going through a harsh treatment that he successfully overcame.

“Felicity’s tireless attention, affection and courage got me through that stage,” Tucci said., who met his wife at the wedding of her sister, the renowned actress Emily Blunt, with whom the actor worked on the comedy The Devil Wears Prada. In 2012 they married in an intimate ceremony, and have two children in common, Emilia, 3 years old and Matteo, 7. Tucci is also the father of three children from his first marriage to Kathryn Spath: twins Nicolo and Isabel, 22; and Camila, 20.

Stanley Tucci and his wife, Felicity Blunt

The Grosby Group

The couple and their children live in London. “ A perfect day for me is to go to the market, buy food, cook, play with my children, invite friends to dinner. That’s a great day.”, expressed the actor about how he now values ​​the small moments of his daily life.

The first time that Stanley Tucci spoke about his illness was in September 2021 with the magazine Vera. The actor was diagnosed in 2017 with a tumor at the base of your tongue. “It was a tumor too big to operate on, so I had to go through many sessions of radiation and chemotherapy”, shared. Tucci had already accompanied his first wife, Kate, in her battle against breast cancer. In April 2009, the 47-year-old woman passed away, for which the actor also mentioned the fears that arose when he received the diagnosis.

Stanley Tucci assured that having fought against cancer changed his perspective of life

“I swore to myself that I would never have those treatments because my first wife died of cancer, and watching her go through it for years was horrible.”, shared. In any case, since he could not be operated on, he had to stay whole for the treatments. “It was very hard for my children, I was seen for six months with a tube through which I was fed, and I barely got to attend his graduation, ”recalled the actor. “Having cancer scares you, but at the same time it makes you less fearful,” remarked. “I feel much older than I did before I was diagnosed with the disease, but you still want to move on and do things,” Tucci said.

Trailer for Searching for Italy with Stanley Tucci

In fact, in 2018, the actor did not stop working and was part of the biopic A private war starring Rosamund Pike. Last year, moreover, his career took a turn when, in June 2021, premiered on CNN International the documentary series Searching for Italy, in which he could be seen touring the country of his ancestors and trying their dishes.

From Naples to Tuscany, from Rome to Milan, in each episode we found him showing another facet, that of a driver devoted to the pleasures of each of the points he went to. That project that he always wanted to carry out It ended up becoming one of the ideal programs to “travel” in a pandemic and a new season is already on the way.