Stanley Tucci star at the Cambio: “I’m here for Turin food”

TURIN. It could not fail to include Stanley Tucci’s trip to Italy in Turin. The American actor – winner of Emmy and Golden Globe – will spend the weekend in the city to record an episode of the TV series that bears his name, “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy”. Launched to discover the secrets and culinary delights of our country, Tucci had so far tasted carbonara in Rome, pasta alla Norma in Sicily, saffron risotto in Milan, Florentine, Bolognese sauce and Neapolitan pizza. Today he will visit the Del Cambio restaurant, in Piazza Carignano, to fill his eyes with the stuccoes and velvets of the mid-eighteenth century, but above all to satisfy the palate with the starred cuisine of chef Matteo Baronetto. His journey to the capital will then continue on Monday at the Caffè al Bicerin, in Piazza della Consolata, where he will taste the (very secret) recipe of the hot drink based on coffee, chocolate, milk cream and syrup, celebrated by Dumas, Picasso, Hemingway. Finally, on Tuesday morning, he will leave for a new destination on his tour of Italy.

Of Calabrian blood, Stanley Tucci is one of the best known and most loved character actors in American cinema. Active since the mid-1980s, it has been directed by great masters of cinema – John Huston, James Ivory, Woody Allen, Steven Spielberg – and has appeared in more than a hundred films and TV series, from “He was my father” to ” Hunger Games », passing through« The Terminal »,« The devil wears Prada »,« Amabili remains »(for which he was nominated for an Oscar in 2010). Also director of a handful of independent films, in 1996 he made his debut behind the camera with the delightful “Big Night”, the story of the rivalry between two Italian-American chef brothers.

From that moment on, the world of food and wine became his flag: in 2012 he wrote “The Tucci Cookbook: Family, Friends and Food”, in 2015 “The Tucci Table: Cooking with Family and Friends” and this year the autobiography «Taste: My Life Through Food», all best sellers.

With those credentials, CNN has gladly accepted his proposal for a series focused on Italian cuisine. “The purpose – explained the actor – is to bring clarity on the subject, sweeping away the myth that Italy is always a warm and sunny place where you only eat fish and tomatoes”. Tucci is a great lover of white Alba truffles and cooks with Piedmontese oil at home. On the screen, however, he refrains from cooking and limits himself to eating, producing funny ecstatic expressions that are now part of his television personality. Aired in February in the United States (and also in Italy on CNN International in June), the series proved to be a great success for pay TV, with more than one and a half million viewers per episode.

Now it’s time for the second season, which will also showcase Turin, bringing its delights across the ocean. –