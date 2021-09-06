Stanley Tucci talks about his battle with cancer

Stanley Tucci

The actor was diagnosed with tongue cancer three years ago. Painful chemotherapy treatments followed.

Stanley Tucci talked about his fight against the tumor at the base of the tongue, which struck him three years ago.

In an interview granted to the Hollywood Reporter, the actor let himself go to the memories, also talking about his wife who died of cancer.

“I had a tumor. Three years ago, I was diagnosed with cancer of the base of the tongue. I was hoping I would never have to go through such a thing, because my first wife died of cancer and seeing her go through those treatments was terrible. ‘

The tumor was so big that it could not be removed surgically: the only solution was to undergo massive sessions of radio and chemotherapy.

“For six months, I fed on a probe. I don’t even know how I got into my twin kids’ graduation. Cancer makes you more fragile and fearful. At the same time, however, it carries with it many fears. In the end, one is less fearful. I feel older than I felt before I got sick, but I still want to go on, to do things. “

Tucci’s first wife, Kate Spath-Tucci, with whom he shared three children, died of breast cancer in 2009. He is now married to Felicity Blunt, the older sister of his “The Devil Wears Prada” co-star. , Emily Blunt.