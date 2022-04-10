Stanton guides NYY with another HR against Boston
NEW YORK — Giancarlo Stanton became the first player to homer off Boston in six straight games, and the New York Yankees beat the Red Sox 4-2 on Saturday.
Stanton hit a tiebreaking two-run shot in the sixth. Anthony Rizzo homered for the second straight day to start New York’s comeback.
His two-round club leveled the scoreboard in the fourth act.
Stanton’s streak against the Red Sox included a home run game in the AL wild-card game, which the Yankees lost 6-2 last year.
“We’re talking about a great hitter, a great power hitter,” Boone said.
Luis Severino made his first start for the Yankees since the 2019 AL Championship Series, and the Yankees entered the season with a 2-0 record, something they hadn’t achieved since 2018.
Stanton broke a 2-2 tie when he found an 0-1 slider from Nick Pivetta (0-1) and sent the ball into the front row of the stands in left field and 437 feet from home plate.
Now, Stanton and Rizzo are the first players in Yankees history to homer together in the first two games of a season.
“I was just lucky to get some pitches thrown at the plate and have the timing to hit them with the right part of the bat,” Stanton said. “I can’t say this is because of the rivalry with the Red Sox or anything like that. I’m doing my homework and I’m seeing the ball over home plate.”
The victory went to Lucas Luetge (1-0), who resolved the sixth inning. Aroldis Chapman provided his first save, despite an error by new shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa on a throw.
For the Red Sox, Puerto Ricans Kiké Hernández 5-0, Christian Vázquez 4-0. The Dominican Rafael Devers 4-1. Mexican Alex Verdugo 3-2 with one run scored and two produced.
For the Yankees, the Venezuelan Gleyber Torres 3-0.