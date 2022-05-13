Stanton leads Yankees rout of White Sox
CHICAGO — Giancarlo Stanton homered twice and drove in six runs for the New York Yankees, who scored seven times in the eighth inning to beat the Chicago White Sox 15-7 Thursday night.
Aaron Judge and Josh Donaldson also homered as Major League-leading New York scored its fourth win.
The Yankees started an eight-game road trip on the right foot. Judge had four RBIs and Donaldson drove in three.
Led by their productive lineup, New York won for the 16th time in 18 games. Stanton and company have had the franchise’s best start to the season since 2003, when the Yankees started 23-8.
Chicago equalized 7-7 thanks to Cuban Yoán Moncada’s first home run of the season, a three-run shot off Nicaraguan Jonathan Loáisiga (1-1) in the seventh inning. It was Loáisiga’s third home run allowed this year, after he allowed a total of three in 2021, over 70 2/3 innings.
Joe Kelly (0-1) retired the first two batters of the eighth inning before New York posted its best inning of the season.
For the Yankees, Venezuelans Marwin González 4-0 with a run scored, Gleyber Torres 1-1 with a run scored.
For the White Sox, the Cubans Moncada 5-1 with a run scored and three RBIs, José Abreu 5-0, Luis Robert 5-1 with a run scored, Yasmani Grandal 3-0 with a run scored. Dominican Leury García 4-2 with one run scored and two produced.