Staples Center, Vanessa Bryant: “It will always be the house that Kobe built”

Cascade of reactions to the news of the new name chosen for the Staples Center, effective in just over a month, on Christmas day. The most significant are listed below, first of all recording a generalized disappointment. The sentimental bond between the Lakers and Clippers home arena and the city of Los Angeles has stirred the NBA scene.

Vanessa Bryant

Kobe Bryant was the star of the Staples Center for two decades. His wife Vanessa, in his memory, is not resigned to the change of name: “It will always be the house that Kobe built “, writes in an Instagram story

George Karl

“Our battles were at Staples. Not at the Crypto Arena. ” Eloquent message from former NBA head coach, posting a photo with Jack Nicholson.

Kyle Kuzma

Perhaps taken by surprise, Kyle Kuzma greets the rebranding with a nostalgic tone.

Paul George

Like this on the sidelines of the victory over the San Antonio Spurs:

I grew up with Staples Center in mind as a place to be, to play. It will undoubtedly be strange. The location remains the same but it’s a bit like stripping history in this case. Good for us [Clippers] that we won’t stay long.



