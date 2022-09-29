Star Academy 2022: social networks, return of alumni … these new features that ex-candidates would have loved

This is the return everyone has been waiting for! Last May, TF1 formalized the new edition of star Academy which ended in 2013 with a 9th edition broadcast on NRJ12. Back to basics for this season 10 since the students will be back in Dammarie-les-Lys but also because the show will be hosted again by Nikos Aliagas. Until now, few details were known apart from the launch date (October 15 at 9:10 p.m.), the name of the director (Michael Goldman, the son of Jean-Jacques Goldman) and the fact that the live will be paying. The press conference took place this Tuesday, September 29 and the team made some crisp revelations.

Students will have access to their social networks

In the old school version of star Academy, there was no social media. If the new pupils (who will be 13) will be well cut off from the world and will not have no internet access at the castle, they will still be able to create a community for themselves: the production will provide them with unconnected telephones so thatthey can make stories, then posted on their account. To stay in touch with their loved ones, they will still be able to use the famous telephone minute per day.

The old ones back… dinner time

To play on nostalgia, TF1 offers another surprising but 100% validated novelty: every Sunday, students will receive several former star Academy for dinner. The goal ? Share their experiences with the new generation of academicians.

Curfew

No question of partying until late at night and hanging out in bed during sports class. In order to enforce order, students will have a curfew: they must absolutely go to bed at midnight.

The daily life without Nikos

Yes, star Academy will be entitled to a daily newspaper which will be broadcast every day from Monday to Saturday at 5.30 p.m. (just before Here everything begins, in place of Large families, life in XXL). Except that this daily will not be animated by Nikos Aliagas: it will be done without an animator, only with images.