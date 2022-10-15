“Star Academy”: after the candidates’ hesitant debut, Jenifer really launched the show

Who will succeed Mickels? We joke. You forgot him, the winner of the last “Star Academy”, the real big one on TF1, in 2008. We no longer throw money out the window: he had won 500,000 euros, the winner who will succeed him fourteen years after will only win 100,000. Not really indexed to inflation.

The “Star Ac”, these two syllables that slammed during the 2000s like the suspenders of gala Saturdays. The castle, a young animator named Nikos Aliagas, a tune that we couldn’t get out of our heads for seven years, Bob Sinclar’s “Love Generation”, which came back like an emulsion this Saturday evening. We are looking for traits of resemblance between Michael Goldman, the director of this new “Star Academy”, and his father, Jean-Jacques. The smile while blinking.

For us, it really (re)started when Nikos launched “He is an international star, he has been awarded 18 Brit Wards, a record never reached by any other artist. “We almost hoped for the number of albums sold around the world, like little madeleine, his hyperboles. The show’s sponsor, Robbie Williams, wished the contestants well in a video.

First to enter the track, Léa, 24, optician, launches on “Listen”, by Beyoncé. She’s sending. Alice Toniutti, the singing teacher with very telegenic red hair, recognizes it, she had it in class. Stanislas, 24, continues with Dutronc’s “Playboys”. Not easy to honor the ultimate dandy. Amisse & Paola, 20 and 23 years old, sing in duet “the Last Day of disco”, by Juliette Armanet. “Don’t be afraid,” reassures them Nikos Aliagas, who is now old enough to be their father, and no longer their big brother as in 2001.

Beyond the falsehoods, it takes real courage to pitch in front of millions of unseen viewers. Another duo, Carla & Chris, 23 and 28, bring a bit of Latin pop with “Senorita”, by Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes. We still don’t sweat from the mustache, as André Manoukian said. Oh him, it was in “New Star”. When the two telecrochets clashed like a PSG-OM clasico. Anisha, 22, with “I am sick” by Serge Lama, is rightly acclaimed. Like Enola on “Voila”, by Barbara Pravi.