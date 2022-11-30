Star Academy: Anisha finally explains her haircut that everyone is talking about

Among the questions that often come up in the interviews that Anisha gives to the press, there is the one about her haircut in Star Academy. The young woman of 22 years is, in fact, also back on it.

But why is Anisha’s haircut so controversial?

It all started with a prime star Academy. While Anisha had sung with Patrick Fiori on “I’m going”, her haircut had taken aback the show’s dance teacher, Yanis Marshall. “But did you do something to your hair?? It was not like that“, he then asked the young woman.

Indeed, Anisha sports an asymmetrical cut. However, if it has a short side and the other a little longer, it is from the beginning of the adventure. But this asymmetry was more visible during the bonus in question because she had straightened her hair for the occasion.

Anisha explains her haircut

The big winner of the star Academy has had this haircut since his first day in the castle, but no one had noticed. For Purepeople, she returned to this subject which made the teachers talk so much, but also the viewers of the TF1 show. Very surprised, she still answered the question.

“In January 2022, I wanted to have short hair. But since my hair took a long time to grow, more than five or six years, I told myself that I was not going to assume to cut it short.”, a- she detailed before continuing: “So I had to choose between cutting or not. Finally, I was like, ‘Why are you wondering, choose both.’ So I only cut about 40% of my hair”, she simply concluded.

Anisha ended up explaining the reasons for this haircut which she has had since long before joining the Star Academy. The young woman, big winner of the show, has, in any case, not finished answering the many questions from journalists and her fans, even the most unexpected questions.