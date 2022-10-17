Star Academy: Carla far from being an unknown, this show in which she has already participated

Advertising

This Saturday, October 15, Star Academy made a comeback. Viewers were able to discover the candidates on television for the very first time. Among them, Carla, a young prodigy not totally unknown to the general public. Don’t worry, Objeko’s editorial staff will tell you everything about it. Are you ready ?

The Return of Star Academy

In the early 2000s, TF1 launched the star Academy. After several years of absence, the flagship program of the first French channel has finally made a comeback. New director with Michael Goldman, new team of professors and above all, new candidates. Indeed, a few hours ago, viewers got to know the thirteen members of the class of 2022. They will have to work hard for several weeks.

And several weeks is exactly six. Indeed, the final is set for November 26. The fans of the program will have immediately noticed it, we are far from the first seasons of the tele-hook which counted up to 16 weeks of diffusion. But why such a short season? Well, it’s very simple. It’s because of the World Cup. But TF1 ensures that the next season will be as before.

Carla, a multi-talented woman

As we told you previously, all the candidates will therefore do everything to win the final victory. But above all, to walk in the footsteps of Jenifer, Elodie Frégé or even Nolwenn Leroy. And while most of the members are going to be on a TV show for the first time, not everyone is. Indeed, Carla, who sang senorita of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello during the first prime, has already participated in a famous contest. Which ?

What we can tell you is that when Carla was younger, she did a famous dance competition. It is shake it up of Disney Channel. And she was under the orders of someone close to the show: Kamel Ouali. Besides, she went far in the competition. More than a participation, it was the victory that she was able to bring home. But it’s not finished. Read on, you will understand.

From Disney Channel to star Academy

According to Aqababe, Carla has already received a Molière. In Instagram story, the famous blogger, did not hesitate to reveal more information about the young woman. Indeed, he explained that she was not satisfied with the competition of Disney Channel: “She participated in the musical Mamma Mia in Belgium and she has already released a single”. The future will tell us if Carla’s talents will lead her to yet another success.

