Star Academy: dance teacher Yanis Marshall injured during the prime?

The first “Star Academy” bounty was full of surprises. The choreographer, Yanis Marshall even did his prime injured!

That’s it, the star Academy returned to TF1. And as the wait will have been long, everything had to be perfect. To the extent that choreographer Yanis Marshall even danced while injured. MCE TV explains everything from A to Z!

The Star Academy has made a comeback

This Saturday, October 15, 2022, the star Academy season 10 broadcast its first bonus on TF1. And for the big comeback of the show, the production has put the small dishes in the big ones.

In effect, Jenifer was the great guest of the show. The singer even sported an Ariana Grande style for the occasion. Anyway, she was sublime alongside Nikos.

Moreover, she did not fail to let him know of her emotion. “I cried too much at rehearsals. I had trouble singing well. It was a whirlwind of emotions. I also thought back to the twenty-one years that had just passed.she explained.

Fans were also able to discover the twelve candidates of the star Academy This year. To know, Paola, Chris, Enola, Julien, Léa, Sanislas, Anisha, Louis, Tiana, Cenzo, Amisse and Carla.

Whatever, it was a first bonus that made people react. Especially on the side of the stars of TPMP. Indeed, as well Cyril Hanouna that Kelly Vedovelli were quick to give their opinion on social networks.

Of course, the show can’t appeal to everyone. On the other hand, what we can’t take away from them is that everyone involved gave everything to make it happen perfectly. One of the choreographers would have even made the show injured. MCE TV tells you more!

Yanis Marshall injured in the foot during the first bonus?

If the Star Academy candidates had, of course, the leading role, one of the choreographers set the dancefloor on fire. This is Yanis Marshall. And for good reason, his specialty is none other than dancing for men in heels.

And if on stage, he showed a big smile and showed the extent of his talent, behind the scenes it was not the same atmosphere. Indeed, according to Michael Goldman, directorthe dancer was injured during the first prime.

” He had a sick foot sprain. Can you imagine the guy it is or not? He did that (his show, editor’s note) with a sprain! », he confided.

Before continuing: “I entered the dressing room just before, he had a bag of ice on his foot and the trick, it doubles the other foot. But don’t worry about him, he’s a machine.

In short, the success of this first premium nothing of a surprise. In effect, an average of 4.84 million viewers tuned into TF1 on October 15, 2022.

Talented candidates, more than motivated speakers and former stars who make their return, everything was in place for a season of Star Academy that meets the expectations of fans. So here we go for six weeks of adventure and competition!