Star Academy: the adventure has begun (summary + replay bonus 1 of October 15, 2022)

Star Academy, summary of the prime 1 of Saturday October 15, 2022 – Let’s go for the launch of the 2022 season of Star Academy, presented by Nikos Aliagas. After years of stopping, the program is relaunched tonight and 13 students will join the mythical castle!



Advertising



Nikos presents in turn the new students of this Star Academy class of 2022.

Then place the presentation of the godfather of this season: Robbie Williams! He is not present this evening on set but has recorded a message. And it is he who will present the trophy to the big winner in a few weeks.



Advertising

Sony Music will this time be the record company of the Star Ac winner. He will win a contract and an album worth one million euros.



Advertising



Michael Goldman is the director of Star Academy this year. By his side :

– Adeline Toniutti, singing teacher

– Yanis Marshall, dance teacher

– Laure Balon, scenic expression teacher

– Pierre de Brauer, theater teacher

– Joël Bouraïma, sports teacher

– Aria Crescendo, yoga teacher

The dance teacher makes an impressive entrance with a choreography and his dancers. He’s in red high heels! Nikos then welcomes all the teachers and the director, who was present at all the castings. He knows all the students!

Star Academy, the performances of the 13 academicians of the new promo

Each student will perform on the Star Ac stage, without knowing the order. This is Leah which opens the ball. She is 24 years old and she is an optician in Paris. She already imagines herself to be the diva of the season! Léa sings “Listen” by Beyoncé. She receives an ovation from the public and Adeline announces that she knows her, she was in her school.

Stanislas he is 24 years old and comes from Vannes. He sings “Les playboys” by Jacques Dutronc. The dance teacher appreciated and explains that starting next week he will give them a challenge!

Paola, 23, comes from Angers. She sings a duet with friend, 20 years old, from Cergy. They cover “The Last Day of Disco” by Juliette Armanet. The drama teacher says he didn’t see their stress. The singing teacher salutes the piano and the performance. And Nikos announces that on the next bonus, Juliette Armanet will be there!

Then place at Louis, 20 years old, from Boudy-de-Beauregard. He assumes his feminine side and has suffered a lot from the gaze of others. He is in tears on set, Nikos says he is moved by this new promotion. He takes over “Another world” from Telephone. The theater teacher is moved, he has trouble finding his words.

We continue with Carl23 years old from Antibes, sings with Chris 28 years old, Aix-en-Provence. They sing “Senorita” by Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes. Michael Goldman already says he’s a fan of Chris’ tone of voice.

Tiana, 18, from Trilport, is the youngest of the class. She sings “To the end” by Amel Bent. She has forgotten a few words but the singing teacher intends to help her progress.

Anisha, 22, is from Madagascar and lives in Sannois. She had a difficult childhood and considers herself a warrior. She covers “I am sick” by Serge Lama. She receives an ovation from the public, the teachers are standing. The theater teacher says she pierced his heart. Nikos has a surprise for Anisha: a message from Serge Lama congratulating her.

Place to Cenzo, 22, comes from Tahiti. He covers “As it was” by Harry Styles.

Ahcene20 years old, Charlevilles-Mézieres, sings “Ain’t no sunshine” by Bill Withers.

Jenifer, the winner of season 1, returns to the Star Academy set with a medley of her songs.

We continue with Enola, 21 years old, from Bordeaux. She is a dance teacher and sings “Voilà” by Barbara Pravi.

And finally, the last student: Julian, 20 years old, from Toulon. He covers “Being a man like you” by Ben l’Oncle Soul.

Karima arrives on set, she will go with them to the castle. The students must leave on the bus, heading for the castle of Dammarie-les-Lys!

See you on Monday October 17 at 5:30 p.m. on TF1 to follow the daily premiere of Star Academy, and on Saturday October 22 at 9:10 p.m. for the 2nd bonus. And if you missed tonight’s show, know that it will soon be available for replay streaming on MYTF1 by clicking HERE.



