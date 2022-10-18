Star Academy, the evaluations of October 18: complete summary, incredible Anisha, Yanis in tears, Julien crashes

Star Academy, the evaluations of October 18, 2022 – It was this morning that the very first evaluations of Star Academy 2022 took place. A great moment of pressure and stress for the academicians as the three worst performers will be nominated tomorrow evening!



The theme was to sing a song that represented them.

Star Academy: Paola opens the ball for evaluations

This is Paola who is the first to pass her evaluation in front of the director, Michael Goldman, and the teachers. She sings “When the Rain Begins to Fall” by Jermaine Jackson and Pia Zadora, with Ahcène on the piano. Laure found that the emotion came before the text. Yanis Marshall loved that she was not intimidated but he had trouble understanding the lyrics, he thinks she articulates badly. Overall, they all appreciated that she called on Ahcène to accompany her on the piano.

Next comes the choreography. Yanis speaks of a successful technique, with “lines worthy of a young dancer”. He regrets a somewhat cold face at first.



Then place at Louis. He sings “Kid” by Eddy de Pretto. He starts but makes a mistake and asks to start over. They accept, his hands are shaking and he loses his means! He pulls himself together and starts over. Yanis is overcome with emotion and cries. They do not comment and let him continue on his choreography. Louis asks if they have any comments because Paola had some but they explain that it was a mistake.



This is Cenzo which then passes. He sings “Life of the Party” by Shawn Mendes. He continues with the dance. When he joins the others in the living room, everyone congratulates him.

Star Academy: Léa cries and asks for a second chance

When it’s the turn of Leah, she breaks down and bursts into tears. Laure and Adeline ask him to relax and come back. Michael and Yanis find that they are nice, apparently they would not have given her this second chance!

Ahcene continues. He interprets “I am a man” by Zazie. Yanis still seems moved. He explains why he chose this song but Michael Goldman doesn’t seem convinced and after he sings, he asks him if he understood the lyrics correctly. Then place to dance.

We continue with friend, which covers “Envole moi” by Jean-Jacques Goldman. She accompanies herself on the piano. Yanis loved the way she revisited the song. Amisse confirms that she has found her style and this is her own version. Michael Goldman seems less excited. Then place the choreo.

Leah go back there. She arrives smiling and sings “Tel est mon destin” by Celine Dion. She continues with the dance, it is the first to have chosen Britney and Madonna. No comment, they let her go.

Place to Carl, who sings London Grammar’s “Wasting My Young Years.” The teachers are smiling! Michael Goldman questions her about the French part, Carla explains that it’s her idea and that Paola helped her with the writing. The singing teacher notes concerns about accuracy. She continues with the dance, she chose Britney and Madonna. She is in heels, Yanis underlines the risk taking!

It’s around Chris, who interprets “If you were there” by Louane. He sings it in homage to his grandfather, who died after the Star Ac casting. Adeline is very moved. Chris also chose Britney and Madonna for the dance. Yanis asks him if it was improvisation, he confirms that partly yes.

Star Academy: Anisha incredible for her first evaluation

Anisha continues, she resumes “If I could miss her” by Calogero while accompanying herself on the piano. The song speaks to him particularly in relation to his family in Madagascar. Yanis is in tears! Anisha promises total improvisation on the dance, she hasn’t prepared anything and lets Yanis choose the music. He decides for Britney and Madonna. They look surprised and happy! On the student side, they found her incredible and some already think she will win.

Place to Julian, he sings “You and I” by Stevie Wonder. Michael Goldman asks him what the lyrics mean, Julien explains to him that he didn’t translate it and that he made his own story! For him it was addressing his future love. Yanis explains to him that it’s about a couple already together, he finds it a shame. He then dances on Britney and Madonna, on an improvisation. It is rather missed, it stops before the end of the music. He is disappointed with his performance, the other students think he lacks self-confidence.

Tiana continues with “Je vole” by Michel Sardou. For her, it is a message to pass on to her parents. She also dances improv on Britney and Madonna. The students, who are looking at the evaluations, hear one of the teachers say “she’s my favorite”. Chris is shocked and would have preferred not to hear this remark.

It’s the turn ofEnola. She chose to cover “She used to be mine” from the musical Waitress. Laure asks Enola about the words that made her choose this song. She advises him to show himself as he really is. Then place to dance, she gives everything and leaves super breathless.

And we end with Stan, who performs “Love Me, Please Love Me” by Michel Polnareff. The singing teacher asks him what music he listens to, Yanis laughs explaining that he imagines it in black and white. He ends with his choreo on Britney and Madonna.

All the academicians have passed, they will have to wait until Wednesday evening at the end of the daily to find out who the nominees are. These will be the three worst performances of these evaluations. Julien is clearly in danger this week! Verdict tomorrow night.

