Star Academy – this tackle from Michael Goldman to Léa which delighted internet users

This Saturday, October 22, TF1 is broadcasting the second bonus of the Star Academy edition 2022. After a week of intensive lessons, the 13 academicians present their songs to their teachers and their audience. If Amisse, Ahcène and Julien are on the bench of nominees this evening, the other students continue their performances in complete serenity. And at the end of a trio bringing together Anisha, Enola and Léa, Michael Goldman allowed himself a little cropping which delighted Internet users.

“Back to reality !” Already a week since the 13 academicians and Nikos Aliagas inaugurated the 2022 season of Star Academy on TF1. Since their arrival at the Château de Dammarie-les-Lys, the students have had a very busy schedule: singing, dancing, theatre, sport… it’s simple, they don’t stop! And tonight, for the first time, one of the academicians named following the evaluations will leave the adventure: Ahcène, Amisse or Julien.

For this second bonus, unnamed students have the opportunity to share the stage with prestigious artists such as Lewis Capaldi, Juliette Armanet, Naps and Julien Clerc. They also performed their anthem for the first time as the show’s opener: a modernized version (by Mosimann, ex-Star Ac’ winner) of the hit that launched Celine Dion’s career, “Ne partez pas sans moi”. . Something to remember many bonuses from the 2000s!

Among the performances of the evening, we note in particular a suspended moment and a magnificent painting at the start of the prime between Anisha and Lewis Capaldi on the hit by the British artist, “Someone You Loved”. But also Carla’s first choreographed tableau on “Moi… Lolita” by Alizée. The performance of the young woman particularly seduced Yanis Marshall, the dance teacher, who did not hesitate to compare his student to Britney Spears. Just that.

“Too bad she has a huge melon because she’s so talented…”

This second bonus also made it possible to attend a “trio of divas” on Lady Gaga’s “I’ll never love again”: Léa, Anisha and Enola indeed gave voice to touch in the heart the teachers and the audience. During rehearsals broadcast in a daily newspaper, Léa had already confided in about this trio: “It’s clear that on the group Destiny’s Child, I would be Beyoncé and the others the rest. It’s not mean but it’s is just the truth”. A comparison that had already exasperated the twittos this week. Each had to find their place to best prepare for this performance. And at the end of tonight’s performance, Nikos approached the trio to say: “The shock of the divas! (….) What’s going through your heads?”. To which Enola replied: “I felt like Celine Dion!”. Then Léa to continue: “Me, I was Beyoncé!”. And Anisha to conclude: “We’re going to say Lara Fabian!”.

If these answers made the audience smile – and exasperated the twittos, they were not really to the taste of Michael Goldman, the director: “My nature, at this stage, it would be to say bravo to them because the painting was magnificent (…) The truth, however, is that we are not yet at the level of Celine Dion, Lara Fabian and Beyoncé”. A little cold shower for Léa…

