Star +, all the movies and series that arrive in July

Tuesday, July 26, exclusively on Star+

“Santa Evita” is a fiction based on the homonymous bestseller by the Argentine writer Tomás Eloy Martínez and follows the intriguing story of the embalmed body of Eva Perón after her death, which was kept waiting to be buried for three years for the construction of a monument that never materialized. Directed and co-produced by Non Stop, the new series from the Star Original Productions label stars a renowned international cast led by Natalia Oreiro (Eva Perón), Ernesto Alterio (Colonel Moori Koenig) and Diego Velázquez (Mariano), with the special participation of Francesc Orella (Dr. Pedro Ara) and Darío Grandinetti as Juan Domingo Perón. Composed of seven episodes, “Santa Evita” is executive produced by Mexican actress and producer Salma Hayek Pinault and Pepe Tamez (both from the production company Ventanarosa) and directed by director Rodrigo García, who also serves as executive producer. and the Argentine filmmaker, actor, theater director and screenwriter Alejandro Maci, also in charge of artistic production. The series was written by Marcela Guerty and Pamela Rementería.

Family Guy

Premiere of the last ten episodes of the twentieth season

Wednesday, July 6, exclusively on Star+

The animated series created by Seth MacFarlane continues to entertain with acid humor, parodies, its spectacular animation and original music. Since its debut, the series has achieved cult status among its fans, and its breakout star, a talking baby, has become one of the biggest animated characters on television.

All previous seasons now available on Star +

Solar Opposites

Premiere of the first three episodes of the third season, then one premiere episode per week

Wednesday, July 13, exclusively on Star+

Co-created by Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan, “Solar Opposites” revolves around an alien family from the planet Shlorp, made up of Earth-hating scientist Korvo (Justin Roiland); Terry (Thomas Middleditch), somewhat naive and with a big heart who likes to be on Earth; and his children Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone), with a scientific vocation like Korvo and whose obsession is to shrink everyone who doesn’t like him to put them in a gigantic terrarium; and Jesse (Mary Mack), just as optimistic as Terry.

After crashing their ship in suburban America and being forced to take refuge in middle-class America, this unlikely family must continue to protect Pupa, a living supercomputer that will one day evolve, while agreeing on whether Earth is scary or bad. wonderful. On the one hand, Korvo and Yumyulack only see the planet’s pollution, excessive consumption and human frailty; while Terry and Jesse love humans, television, junk food and fun things.

Seasons 1 and 2 (complete) now available on Star+

the good boss

Friday July 1

In the film starring Javier Bardem, the Básculas Blanco industrial scale production company, located in a provincial city, awaits the visit of a commission on which it depends to obtain a local award for Business Excellence: things must be perfect for that moment. However, everything seems to conspire against it. In the little time he has available, Blanco (Bardem) tries to restore the lost balance to his company: he tries to solve the problems of his employees, crossing all imaginable lines.

out of death

Friday July 15

Starring Bruce Willis, Jamie King and Lala Kent, this film follows a corrupt sheriff’s department in a rural town that begins to fall apart when a woman accidentally becomes a witness to his activities. Following this, she begins to try to truncate a suspicious operation that they intend to carry out.

Bob’s Burgers the movie

Wednesday, July 20

This animated comedy-mystery-adventure musical is based on the Emmy Award-winning series of the same name. The story begins when a broken water main creates a huge hole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance to the burger joint indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for the summer. As Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant. As the dangers increase, everyone helps each other in hopes of getting back behind the counter, where they belong.

The princess

Friday July 22

When a beautiful, strong-willed princess refuses to marry the cruel sociopath she is engaged to, she is kidnapped and locked away in a remote tower of her father’s castle. With a suitor she despises, who is vengefully determined to take the throne from the princess’s father, she must protect her family and save her kingdom.

“The Princess,” an action-packed fight to the death set in a fairytale world, is directed by Le-Van Kiet (“Furie”) and stars Emmy Award nominee Joey King (“The Act,” “The Princess”). The Kissing Booth”) as the skillful and formidable young royal.

scream

scream-5.jpg Pamount Pictures

Friday July 29

It has been 25 years since a string of brutal murders shocked the sleepy town of Woodsboro, California. Now, a new killer dons the mask of Ghostface and goes after a group of teenagers in his quest to revive secrets from the town’s deadly past. The fifth installment of the saga created by Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson features part of the original cast of the franchise such as Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette.

The Loudest Voice

Full miniseries premiere

Wednesday, July 6, exclusively on Star+

“The Loudest Voice” is based on an extensive report by Gabriel Sherman for his best-selling book The Loudest Voice in the Room, which included interviews with more than 600 people and reporting by Sherman for New York Magazine. To understand the events that led to the rise of the modern Republican Party, one must understand Roger Ailes. Primarily focused on the last decade in which Ailes became the party’s de facto leader, the series also addresses defining events in Ailes’s life, including his experiences with world leaders that sparked his political career and accusations of harassment. and the deals that ended his reign on Fox News. Naomi Watts, Seth MacFarlane, Sienna Miller, Josh Charles and Simon McBurney round out the cast of this series that follows the rise and fall of Roger Ailes.

Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story

Full docuseries premiere

Wednesday, July 6, exclusively on Star+

Composed of three episodes, this docuseries portrays how a story is told and how the magnifying glass of the media impacts the characters trapped in the narrative.

In 1972, seven-year-old Steven Stayner went to school and never came home. His mother, Kay, struggles to keep the media interested in the case and to keep her family together. Then, after seven years, a miracle happens: Steven returns. The media can’t get enough of the story and frantically heads to Stayner’s house, but this isn’t the end of Hollywood that it appears to be. Steven, now fourteen, struggles to fit in and his family deals with life under the microscope of the media. When Steven’s kidnapper goes on trial, painful truths are made public and media coverage takes a dark turn, sending Steven into a downward spiral. As he begins to put his life back together, with marriage, children and a successful TV movie about his story, the Stayners suffer another tragedy. And soon, they will be famous again, for a very different reason.

Only Murders in The Building

A new episode of the second season every Tuesday, exclusively on Star+

In the second season of the hit Star+ original series, following the shocking death of Bunny Folger, Arconia’s chairman of the board, Charles (Steve Martin, “Father of the Bride”), Oliver (Martin Short, “The Morning Show”) and Mabel (Selena Gomez, “The Dead Don’t Die”), work energetically to unmask the killer. But three (unfortunate) complications ensue: the trio are publicly implicated in Bunny’s murder, they become the subject of the competing podcast, and they have to deal with a group of New York neighbors who think they are the killers. .

Season 1 (complete) now available on Star+

The Orville

A new episode of the third season every Thursday, exclusively on Star+

Set 400 years in the future, the third season of Seth MacFarlane’s epic space adventure series finds the crew of the Orville USS continuing their mission of exploration, as they navigate both the mysteries of the universe and the complexities of their own. relationships.

Seasons 1 and 2 (complete) now available on Star+

The Simpson

A new episode of the thirty-third season every Wednesday, exclusively on Star+

Season Finale: July 20

Season 33 of “The Simpsons” kicks off with a quirky new Broadway-style musical, followed by Little House of Horror with five terrifying stories, and ends with an hour-long crime saga in which a serial killer chases Flanders. . Maggie joins the mob, Bart saves a goat from Satanists, and Homer and Marge survive naked as never seen before. The new installment features star guests such as Kristen Bell, The Weeknd, John Lithgow, Kerry Washington, Beck Bennett and Brian Cox, among others.

All previous seasons now available on Star +